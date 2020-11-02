IPL 2020: Shane Watson tells CSK teammates that he is retiring from all forms of cricket, report says

Former Australia all-rounder and Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson has reportedly told his team-mates that he is going to bid adieu to the game of cricket.

Watson was reportedly very emotional when he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket to the CSK dressing room following their win over the Kings XI Punjab.

The 39-year-old has always said that CSK have backed him even when he was not at his best and he has always been grateful for it. Watson further stated that it has been a great privilege to play for the franchise as they take great care of their players and back them till the very end.

"Watson was very emotional when he told the CSK dressing room after the last game that he would retire. He said that it was a great privilege for him to play for the franchise," a source told TOI.

Shane Watson has been a very important player for CSK

Shane Watson in action

Shane Watson was snapped up by CSK in the IPL 2018 auction despite a couple of poor seasons at the Royal Challengers Bangalore prior. CSK knew the quality that the all-rounder brought to the side as he had done so well for the Rajasthan Royals over the years before his stint with RCB.

In the 43 games that he played for CSK, Watson did show a little bit of inconsistency at times. However, he always stepped up when the team required him the most.

Watson's fantastic century in the final of the 2018 IPL won CSK their third title. In the 2019 IPL final, although CSK lost by a single run, Watson was the star of the show. He was batting through immense pain and it was a testimony to his commitment for the franchise.

Shane Watson has played a total of 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is for Australia as well as 145 games in the IPL. He will go down in history as one of the most complete all-rounders the game has ever seen because of his achievements both in international and franchise cricket.