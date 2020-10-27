IPL 2020: 'Shikhar Dhawan might want to show his old team how valuable he is' - Aakash Chopra previews Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash 

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Shikhar Dhawan will want to bring his A-game in the Delhi Capitals' (DC) clash against his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

He made this observation while previewing tonight's IPL 2020 encounter between the two sides in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out that the Delhi Capitals have fallen off the pedestal a little bit due to below-par performances in their last couple of matches. He added that there are some uncertainties in their lineup.

"Delhi Capitals are not fine currently. Rishabh Pant has not been selected also now and they have not been playing well in the last few encounters. They played Rahane and left Prithvi Shaw out, will they want to reverse that now."

The reputed commentator observed that a few things have gone awry for the Delhi Capitals recently and that they seem too dependent on Shikhar Dhawan on the batting front.

"If Dhawan does not score runs, then they don't score enough runs. So, there are a lot of questions that they will have to answer. The team that was looking great is suddenly looking, after the last two losses, that a lot of things are not happening correct."

He was quick to add that the Delhi Capitals are one of the strongest teams in IPL 2020 and should win this match to secure a place in the playoffs.

"I feel Delhi Capitals are one of the best teams in the tournament, which should definitely qualify for the playoffs and for that it is necessary for them to win this match."

Talking about the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Aakash Chopra pointed out that their inability to chase down an easy target in the last match could have put paid to their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad should have chased 126 in the last match. They have put themselves in a position where they cannot reach 16 points. And it looks like 16 points will be required this time."

The former KKR player added that if the David Warner-led outfit come up short against the Delhi Capitals tonight, they will become the second team to be eliminated from the tournament.

"If they don't win this match, they will be out along with Chennai and it will be a six-team tournament. So, it is a do or die for them."

Chopra observed that the Sunrisers Hyderabad are unlikely to make any changes, even if Kane Williamson is fit, as they would require Jason Holder in their bowling attack against a strong Delhi Capitals batting unit.

"They will most probably play the same team. I don't think they will be able to play Kane here because the batting, even though they failed in the last innings, there will not be much space there because they will need the bowling to stop Delhi."

Aakash Chopra on the likely game-changer in the clash between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shikhar Dhawan is the highest run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 thus far [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Shikhar Dhawan as the likely game-changer for the Delhi Capitals in their clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.

"I am going with Shikhar Dhawan. That is the hope because in the one match he got out early, the team also lost badly and he would want to score runs now because when he scores the team does well."

The 43-year-old added that the Delhi Capitals opener might want to show his worth to his former franchise, with Rashid Khan being the only bowler in the opposition ranks who can trouble him.

"So he is going to be in his elements. Rashid Khan is the only bowler in SRH from whom he needs to be a little careful and he will be able to handle the others. He might want to show his old franchise how valuable he is."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking the Delhi Capitals as the likely victors in tonight's encounter.

"I am going with Delhi Capitals."

A win for the Delhi Capitals today will take them to the top of the IPL 2020 points table and guarantee them a spot in the playoffs. A positive result for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the contrary, will keep their hopes of making it through to the knockout stages of the tournament alive.