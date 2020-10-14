IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan overtakes Kohli, Raina, & Rohit to become the Indian batsman with most IPL fifties

Delhi Capitals' opener Shikhar Dhawan has overtaken Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma on the 'IPL fifties' leaderboard by registering his 39th half-century in tournament history on Wednesday. Dhawan was tied with the three batsmen ahead of the IPL 2020 fixture between DC and RR.

The southpaw opened the innings for the Delhi Capitals together with Prithvi Shaw, but quickly lost his partner on the very first ball. This was followed by another quick dismissal of No.3 Ajinkya Rahane.

Shikhar Dhawan stabilized the innings along with skipper Shreyas Iyer and completed his 39th IPL fifty off just 30 deliveries. It is noteworthy that this was Dhawan's fastest half-century batting first in the IPL.

Iyer and Dhawan added 85 runs for the third wicket before Shreyas Gopal dismissed the latter. The Delhi-based star scored 57 runs off 33 deliveries, slamming six fours and two fifties in his knock.

Can Shikhar Dhawan record his first T20 hundred in IPL 2020?

Although Shikhar Dhawan has performed with supreme consistency in T20 cricket, he is yet to record a century. Dhawan's highest score in T20 games is 97*, which he achieved against the Kolkata Knight Riders last year.

The 34-year-old has represented the Mumbai Indians, the now defunct Deccan Chargers, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Delhi Capitals in the league. He played an integral role in SRH's IPL 2016 triumph as he aggregated 501 runs in 17 innings for the Orange Army.

Dhawan left the Hyderabad-based franchise ahead of IPL 2019 as the Delhi Capitals signed him during the trade window. He has scored 258 runs in eight matches of IPL 2020 so far.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian opener can end his century drought in T20 cricket before IPL 2020 ends.