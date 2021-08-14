IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer reaches UAE to being preparations for the second phase of IPL

Delhi Capitals regular skipper Shreyas Iyer has reached the UAE with his teammates to commence preparations for the upcoming second leg of the IPL 2021. His return to the top-order will bolster the already strong Delhi Capitals team.

Shreyas Iyer updated his fans about his arrival in the UAE by sharing a short clip as a story on his official Instagram account. He showed the wonderful view from his hotel room in the video.

You can watch the story here.

Earlier this year, during the series against England, Shreyas Iyer was injured and subsequently missed the March leg of the IPL as he had to undergo surgery. Rishabh Pant led the Delhi Capitals in Iyer's absence.

The wicket-keeper batsman did a fantastic job as the stand-in skipper as the Delhi Capitals are currently in pole position. They have 12 points in their kitty from eight games. Delhi Capitals management are yet to officially announce their captain for the second leg of the IPL.

I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners: Shreyas Iyer

Recently, during a conversation with Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel, Shreyas Iyer revealed that he does not know if he will lead Delhi Capitals in the second half of the IPL or not. Iyer emphasized that his primary goal was to win the IPL for his team this season. He said:

"I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that's what really matters to me. My main aim and goal to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before."

Iyer also shared an interesting snippet of his conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin about 'Mankading'. He said:

"That decision was really tough to make. Ricky and I were really adamant on saying that we are not going to do that. Ravichandran Ashwin just had to decide on what we decided. He was like, 'OK, I am going to stick to whatever you guys have decided and I am OK with it until and unless the batsman does something weird."

Edited by Arnav Kholkar