IPL 2020: SRH name Jason Holder as replacement for injured Mitchell Marsh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have named Jason Holder as replacement for injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, as per an official statement. Marsh twisted his ankle during their opening game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

“Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020. #OrangeArmy #KeepRising,” read from the tweet from the official Twitter handle of SRH.

West Indies captain Holder will be more than a like-for-like replacement for Marsh. While the Australian all-rounder plays as a part-time pacer, Holder, who regularly plays Test matches, can bowl the full quota of four overs. He can bowl with the new ball and at the death, besides striking lusty blows with the bat towards the back end of an innings.

What is more, Holder will walk into familiar surroundings having previously represented the Hyderabad-based franchise for two IPL seasons in 2014 and 2015. While he played just one game encompassing two editions, that number will surely go up in IPL 2020.

Jason Holder can perfectly bridge the gap between SRH’s explosive top-order and the fragile lower-order, which brought about their downfall in the match against RCB. Chasing 164 to win, SRH collapsed from 121 for two to 153 all out. This was, however, after Marsh suffered the ankle injury in the fifth over of RCB’s innings and could only come out to bat at No. 10.

Jason Holder can successfully address SRH’s woes

Jason Holder has scored 38 runs and picked five wickets in 11 IPL matches (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Holder can plug the hole in SRH’s soft underbelly – the middle-order – and can provide finishing touches with both bat and ball. There were speculations about SRH naming Australian Dan Christian as replacement, but they went ahead with Holder.

The West Indian skipper can hit the ground running after putting on an impressive performance in the three-Test series against England in July. In the three matches, Holder scored 114 runs and picked ten wickets at an average of 30.10.

He also picked ten wickets in as many matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.63 in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL).