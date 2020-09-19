IPL 2020: SRH's bowling attack can prove to be very dangerous for other teams this season, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes that Sunrisers Hyderabad have a very potent bowling attack. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi bring the experience required in the bowling department. Youngsters like Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed have been impressive too.

However, the 71-year-old has his eyes on Basil Thampi. Thampi had a very good season for the Gujarat Lions but he wasn't able to replicate similar performances for SRH. But now that Thampi is fully fit, Gavaskar believes that he can impress everyonw with his bowling.

"Basil Thampi is also a good bowler. He had bowled really well in the 2018 IPL season. He did not bowl so well in the 2019 IPL because maybe he was not fully fit at that point in time. But this bowling attack can prove to be quite a dangerous one for the opposition. Their bowlers have under the radar bowling ability and they can surprise many teams in the tournament," Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

IPL 2020 is a very good opportunity for Manish Pandey to cement his place in the Indian team: Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar is of the opinion that a good IPL 2020 season could cement Manish Pandey's place in the Indian team.

Sunil Gavaskar believes that Manish Pandey can nail down a place in the Indian limited-overs team with a good IPL 2020 season for SRH. Pandey has been in and out of the Indian side and although he has experience, he has not been able to show consistency. But Gavaskar believes that, on the UAE pitches, Pandey will perform and will have a good season.

"This IPL can prove to be a very good one for Manish Pandey. In 2014 when there were a few matches played here, he batted really well. Manish Pandey is a player with lots of experience and is a very good fielder. So this is a very good opportunity for him to cement his place in the Indian team," Sunil Gavaskar said.

SRH will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on 21st September at Dubai.