IPL 2020, SRH vs RR: Twitter explodes as Parag and Tewatia pull off another heist

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced off in Match 26 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), and it was game that wasn't short of entertainment.

After David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first, he weathered the storm after the early dismissal of Jonny Bairstow and steadied the ship along with Manish Pandey. Both batsmen were largely circumspect and struggled to accelerate during the powerplay, and even during the middle overs to some extent.

But Warner and Pandey managed to get a few away, and Kane Williamson took on the scoring mantle after the SRH captain fell to Jofra Archer yet again. Priyam Garg contributed a few valuable runs at the end of the innings as well, taking SRH to a slightly below-par 157/5.

Pandey was the top-scorer for SRH with 54, while Jofra Archer was the pick of the RR bowlers.

RR got off to yet another horror start in the powerplay, with Ben Stokes' surprise promotion to an opening slot not going to plan. Jos Buttler and Steve Smith also fell within the first six overs once again, and a sedate partnership between Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson was broken by Rashid Khan.

With RR struggling, Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag joined forces at the crease. The two uncapped Indian stars stitched together a marvellous unbeaten 85-run stand for the 6th wicket and took Steve Smith's side home in the final over. Tewatia finished on a 28-ball 45, while Parag ended his first real contribution of IPL 2020 on 42 off 26 balls.

Twitter had a lot to say, and here are the best reactions from the SRH vs RR IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, SRH vs RR

We made fun of Jadeja, Pandya and Tewatia in the past and they all started performing so well.



We should make fun of scientists working on Covid Vaccine. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 11, 2020

What a win for Rajasthan Royals.



They were 78 for 5 from 12 overs while chasing 159 then two Indian uncapped players Riyan Parag - 42*(26) & Tewatia - 45*(28) added unbeaten 85 runs from 47 balls and seal the deal. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2020

When they buy a marquee player, franchises hope for 3 or 4 match-winning performances. In a team with four superstars, Rahul Tewatia, bought for 30 lakh, has already won Rajasthan two games #SRHvRR — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) October 11, 2020

And good to see young Riyan Parag translate that undeniable potential into a match-winning performance — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 11, 2020

What a shot under pressure from Riyan Parag, he's playing a beautiful hand here. pic.twitter.com/irlVaWqeFs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 11, 2020

#SRHvRR

No one:

Just Riyan Parag after hitting the winning six: pic.twitter.com/R1WQK3975s — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 11, 2020

The best all-rounder in the world made a comeback. Not Ben Stokes. Arise, Sir Rahul Tewatia. #SRHvRR — Manya (@CSKian716) October 11, 2020

Riyan Parag dances and finishes matches - just love his attitude. pic.twitter.com/arjbZggJwT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2020

I hope Riyan Parag from Assam goes on to have a glorious career playing for India. Some of us from there feel a bit guilty for unleashing Arnab on the country & want to make amends. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) October 11, 2020

No one destroys the Samson over Pant agenda better than Samson himself. — JackBo ManHorse (@basedIITian) October 11, 2020