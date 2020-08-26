IPL 2020: 'Still no packs bhai' - Munaf Patel's cheeky dig at Khaleel Ahmed on SRH pacer's Instagram post

Former Indian fast-bowler Munaf Patel, who enjoys a reputation for passing humorous remarks, took a cheeky dig at SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Khaleel Ahmed when the latter posted a shirtless picture from his team hotel in the UAE.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated thirteenth edition of the IPL, all the IPL franchises have touched down on the Emirati shores and are currently observing the mandatory seven-day quarantine period. Players have now begun to regularly post pictures and videos from their team hotels in the UAE.

Earlier yesterday, the left-arm pacer from the Sunrisers Hyderabad set-up posted a picture of himself which he captioned as 'Hola dubai'. Commenting on the post, Munaf Patel taunted the left-arm pacer by jotting down 'Still no packs bhai' which literally translates to 'Still no six-packs brother'.

Khaleel Ahmed decided to lengthen the banter by replying that he isn't a model yet, implying that he does not possess the highly sought-after six-pack abs.

However, the reception from all his seniors wasn't the same as his Indian teammate Krunal Pandya appreciated his picture with the famous 'fire' emojis.

Khaleel Ahmed will be featuring in his 3rd IPL this year

The SRH pacer has had a meteoric rise through the ranks of the Indian Cricket and it wouldn't be inapt to call him 'a product of the system', given that he has even played under BCCI's U-16 Cricket umbrella and has even played for the national side.

Khaleel Ahmed was an integral part of the India A side before COVID-19 ran rampant. Moreover, unfortunately for him, he fractured his left wrist which consequently ruled him out of the entire New Zealand tour. The 22-year old had gotten off to a flyer with a four-wicket haul in the very first game.

He was initially inducted into the Delhi Capitals side for the 2016 IPL and was subsequently signed by SRH. Being a newbie on the international scene, Khaleel Ahmed is yet to reach his prime. This IPL could well pave way for him to truly showcase his flair with the ball and go a long way in shaping his promising career.