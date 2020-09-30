IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar backs RCB skipper Virat Kohli to find form soon

Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has backed Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli to find form soon in IPL 2020. Kohli has not had the best of starts to an IPL season, scoring just 18 runs in his first three innings.

But Gavaskar believes that the 31-year-old has the ability to bounce back and cover-up for the slow start in this campaign so far.

“He’s a class act everybody knows that. So what if he’s had three quiet matches, he’s the kind of batsman who will make up for it towards the end,” Sunil Gavaskar said on air after RCB’s match against MI.

Virat Kohli had a fantastic IPL 2016 season

Virat Kohli scored 4 hundreds and amassed 973 runs in total in IPL 2016.

Virat Kohli had his best IPL season in 2016, where he smashed four hundreds and amassed 973 runs in just 16 matches at a mind-boggling average of 81.08, almost single-handedly taking RCB to the final.

While Gavaskar understands that Kohli might not be able to replicate his IPL 2016 heroics, he believes that Kohli will get at least 400-500 runs in IPL 2020, something that he delivers almost every year.

“He may have started slowly but by the time the tournament ends, he will have 400-500 runs which is what he gets every year. There was that one year when he got almost 1000 runs (in 2016) and hundreds as well (4). He may not get 900 runs (in IPL 2020) because the first 3 matches have been quiet but 500 runs totally, they are all written there,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Although Kohli hasn't performed at the level expected of him, the big positive for RCB is that they have won two out of their three games without the batting might of their talisman.

RCB will be hopeful that Virat Kohli finds form in the side's next game against the Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.