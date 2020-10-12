IPL 2020: Sunil Narine getting reported for chucking has him and KKR ‘surprised’

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunil Narine have been left surprised after the latter got reported for a suspect bowling action during the match against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday, according to an official statement by the franchise.

Narine successfully defended 14 runs in the last over following which standing umpires Ulhas Gandhe and Chris Gaffaney reported the West Indian spinner for chucking as per the IPL’s Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy. Another breach could result in him getting barred from bowling again.

In a statement on their website, KKR reasoned that the development came as a surprise because Sunil Narine has never been called out in the IPL ever since he remodelled his action in 2015.

"Narine was reported for suspect action by the match officials after KKR's match vs KXIP held on Oct 10, 2020 in Abu Dhabi. This came as a surprise to the franchise and Narine, considering he has played over 115 games in the IPL since 2012 and as many as 68 games since 2015, when he was last reported during the IPL season for a suspect action before being subsequently cleared completely by SRASSC, an ICC-accredited facility," said KKR.

Sunil Narine and KKR are working closely with the IPL

Sunil Narine's action has been reported "illegal" on several occasions in the past (Credits: IPLT20.com)

The two-time IPL champions, however, sounded optimistic that Sunil Narine will soon be cleared of the charges and thanked the IPL for helping them with the formalities.

"Furthermore, he was playing his sixth game this season, with no concerns expressed formally or informally by the match officials so far. Having said this, we are respectful of the process that the IPL has put in place to have his action reviewed, and are working closely with the IPL in this matter. We are hopeful that there would be an appropriate resolution quickly. We appreciate the cooperation being extended by the IPL in expediting this matter," the statement read.

Sunil Narine, who became the Most Valuable Player of the IPL in 2012 and 2018, has been reported for chucking on several occasions during his nine-year long international career.

After the International Cricket Council (ICC) barred Narine from bowling in 2015, he remodelled his action only to be reported “illegal” in the 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Narine has picked up five wickets in six matches in IPL 2020 so far. It would be interesting to see if he plays and is allowed to bowl against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

