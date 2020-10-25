IPL 2020: 'Sunrisers Hyderabad's self-goal might cost them a place in the playoffs,' says Aakash Chopra about Sunrisers' loss to Kings XI Punjab

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s self-inflicted defeat in their IPL 2020 clash against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) could cost the former a place in the playoffs later in the tournament.

He made this observation while reviewing the clash between the two sides in a video shared in his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out that Sunrisers Hyderabad lost a match that they should have won easily after their bowlers had done a splendid job earlier in the game.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a self-goal as a win was for their taking. You had restricted the opposition to just 126 runs where all the bowlers had bowled very well," stated Chopra.

The reputed commentator went on to observe that the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers including Rashid Khan and Sandeep Sharma had throttled the Kings XI Punjab batsmen and never let them gain any momentum.

"Whether it was Sandeep Sharma or Rashid Khan, they had kept Kings XI Punjab on a tight leash," continued Chopra.

Talking about Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting effort, Aakash Chopra opined that the Orange Army were very much in the ascendancy, saying that the required run rate was in control when Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar, the heroes for SRH in the last match, were at the crease, but the franchise let the match drift away.

"The match was in their grasp as they needed around a run a ball with Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar in the middle. Then why did they need 10-15 runs in the last over? And then game over," said Chopra.

The former KKR player further observed that the Sunrisers Hyderabad might have to pay a heavy toll for this self-inflicted defeat as a spot in the playoffs is no longer in their own hands.

"According to me, Sunrisers Hyderabad has scored a self-goal which might cost them a place in the playoffs. Because now this team cannot reach 16 points; five teams can still do that in which KKR and KXIP have run ahead of them," stated Chopra.

Aakash Chopra on the game-changer in the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab

Chris Jordan got rid of three Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen [P/C: iplt20.com]

While picking the game-changer in the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, Aakash Chopra pointed out that there were many players in contention as there were significant contributions from Nicholas Pooran and almost all the KXIP bowlers.

"There could have been many in this match. The short but important knock played by Nicholas Pooran in a low-scoring game, we could have gone with Arshdeep or Ravi Bishnoi who gave only 13 runs in his four overs or Murugan Ashwin who took an important wicket," said Chopra.

However, Chopra opted to go for Chris Jordan for his outstanding bowling at the death, where he accounted for three batsmen including the crucial wicket of Manish Pandey.

"It was a tough one, but I am going with Chris Jordan. He bowled very well at the end, with Suchith taking the amazing catch of Manish Pandey, and you can give the credit for the win to him (Jordan)," said Chopra.

Chris Jordan bowled a terrific spell of 3/17 in his quota of four overs to stifle the Sunrisers Hyderabad run chase. Apart from the three wickets, he also took a couple of crucial catches to play a significant role in the opposition's downfall.