IPL 2020: Suresh Raina feels MS Dhoni should bat at number 3 for CSK 

Chennai Super Kings' vice-captain Suresh Raina has decided to skip the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) because of personal reasons. The southpaw is still giving his suggestions on the team's strategy for the upcoming season.

In an interview with Outlook India, Raina stated that CSK captain MS Dhoni should bat at the number three position in IPL 2020.

The Uttar Pradesh-based player had cemented the number three spot in the CSK batting order since his first season. However, as he is unavailable this year, Chennai needs a new number three batsman.

"He has the experience to bat at that position. How can one forget Dhoni's 148 against Pakistan in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam in April 2005? It's a very crucial position and the No. 3 position will give Dhoni more flexibility," said the 3-time IPL winner.

It is noteworthy that former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir also picked Dhoni as CSK's new number three for IPL 2020. However, cricket expert Aakash Chopra contradicted Gambhir and said that the Ranchi-based wicket-keeper batsman should bat at number four.

Will MS Dhoni bat at number three for CSK in IPL 2020?

MS Dhoni has played 170 IPL innings in his career, and he has played at the number four and five positions on most occasions. Dhoni has promoted himself to number three only seven times in his career.

Batting at number three, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain has scored 188 runs at a decent average of 37.60. His strike rate of 125.33 at this position is much lesser than his career strike rate, while his highest score is 58*.

Since CSK has options like Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and even Ambati Rayudu in the top order, it is unlikely that MS Dhoni will bat at number three in IPL 2020.