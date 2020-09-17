IPL 2020: Team Chahal beats Team Kohli in RCB practice match, De Villiers scores 43 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to post the highlights of their latest intra-squad practice match ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli captained the two teams, and the former's team batted first in the match. Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers were among those seen in action, and the former South African captain notched up a fluent 43 off 33 balls. Washington Sundar starred with the ball as he bowled an economical spell, conceding 11 runs and picking up 2 wickets in his 4 overs.

In response, RCB captain Virat Kohli was the centre of attention as he played a number of strokes on a wicket that was said to have slowed down. Shahbaz Ahmed was the standout performer with the ball as he registered figures similar to Sundar's.

With our 1st match of #Dream11IPL just 4 days away, the team played a practice game where Team Chahal took on Team Kohli.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/7NWCmznEqE — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 17, 2020

RCB seem to be in good shape ahead of IPL 2020

RCB have engaged in intense practice sessions in the UAE ahead of IPL 2020 as they attempt to bring their first title home to the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Parthiv Patel took part in an intense fielding session recently, with the latter two donning the gloves.

De Villiers kept wickets in the intra-squad practice match as well, which might mean that young Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal is preferred at an opening slot ahead of Parthiv.

With Kohli claiming that this is the best that the RCB squad has looked since their run to the final in 2016, we can expect big things from the side in IPL 2020.

