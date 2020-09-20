Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has expressed confidence about facing his nemesis Jofra Archer in IPL 2020. When asked about the threat from the English pacer, he warned that 'the faster you bowl, the further you go.'

Warner has had a tough time against Archer recently. The bowler managed to dismiss the southpaw four times in five innings during the recently concluded ODI and T20I series between England and Australia.

The 33-year-old understands that a fast-bowler at the peak of his powers is bound to get any batsman out sooner or later. But Warner is quite confident after getting the better of Archer in the final ODI.

“At the end of the day, they are going to get you out, doesn’t matter if they have your measure or not. He bowled three good balls to me, I can’t do anything about that just like Stuart Broad bowled about eight good balls at me (in the Ashes). When two (good) guys are at their peak at that moment, it’s very difficult to unsettle that, but in the last game I batted pretty well against Archer so there is nothing to worry about,” Warner said in a media interaction from Dubai.

David Warner and Jofra Archer will face off against each other when Sunrisers Hyderabad meet Rajasthan Royals on 11th October.

David Warner is at the top of the ladder among foreign players in the IPL

With 4,706 runs from 126 games, David Warner has the highest aggregate runs among foreign players in the IPL. Only Virat Kohli (5,412 runs), Suresh Raina (5,368 runs) and Rohit Sharma (4,902 runs) stand in front of him on the overall list.

The Australian has also won the Orange Cap in three out of the last five editions of the IPL. While he was second only to Virat Kohli in the 2016 edition, he missed the tournament in 2018 due to his suspension over the ball-tampering incident.

Warner will once again be seen leading Sunrisers Hyderabad when they lock horns with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on 21st September.