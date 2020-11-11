IPL 2020: 'The kind of form Suryakumar Yadav was in, I should have sacrificed my wicket for him,' says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians completed an emphatic win over the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final to clinch their fifth IPL title.

Skipper Rohit Sharma lead from the front with the bat, scoring 68 runs to help set up a comfortable win for MI. However, there was a moment in the game when Delhi Capitals looked to have a foot in the door.

There was a misunderstanding between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav which led to a run-out. This moment saw the latter sacrifice his wicket. But the MI skipper believes that the kind of form Yadav was in, he should have been the one giving up his wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav has had a fantastic IPL 2020 season, scoring 480 runs from 16 games. He has played many crucial knocks and seen his team home on more than one occasion. Rohit Sharma believes that he has matured into a great team player.

"We made sure Ishan and Surya had confidence - just have to let Ishan loose, and Surya is a more matured player. The kind of form he was in, I should have sacrificed my wicket for Surya. But throughout the tournament he has played some incredible shots," Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Quite happy with how thing went the whole season: Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians were crowned IPL 2020 champions

Rohit Sharma was proud of his team and the way things panned out for MI the whole season. He wanted to make winning a habit and not get complacent by their victory last season.

The 33-year-old was successful in achieving that and was extremely happy the way MI performed throughout the course of the IPL 2020 season.

He also thanked the people working behind the scenes, including those who helped him analyze match-ups in a game. Rohit Sharma believes that their work was equally important and instrumental in MI winning their fifth IPL title.

"I'm quite happy with how things went the whole season. We said at the start that we need the winning habit. We couldn't have asked for anything more, right on the money from ball 1 and we never looked back. I think a lot of credit goes to the people who worked behind the scenes - often they go unnoticed," Rohit Sharma said.

MI continue to remain the most successful IPL franchise with five IPL titles. The next best team is the Chennai Super Kings who have won three IPL trophies.