IPL 2020: 'The RCB team composition looks very good with the inclusion of Chris Morris' - Washington Sundar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar has opined that the inclusion of Chris Morris has lent a lot of balance to the team.

He made this observation in the post-match press conference after the Virat Kohli-led side's emphatic victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

On being asked about his own bowling, Washington Sundar mentioned that he tried to keep things simple and did not alter his plans too much even though the match was played at a relatively small ground in Sharjah.

"I have just been wanting to keep things simple and hit the hard length over and again. That is something that has been working for me in this particular season and I didn't want to try too many things just because we were playing in Sharjah. It was a very important win for us."

He expressed happiness at having bowled well in partnership with Yuzvendra Chahal, who is RCB's premier leg-spinner.

"Coming into this season, we did feel that we will get a lot of assistance for the spinners at least in the middle stage of the tournament. I am very glad to have bowled well in tandem with Yuzvendra Chahal."

Sundar pointed out that AB de Villiers' explosive knock was the difference between the two sides as it helped RCB reach a score that was well above par, considering the slow nature of the pitch.

"The way AB de Villiers batted literally made a difference. We did feel that 160 will be a very good score but the way he batted, any ground wouldn't have made a difference."

Washington Sundar on the RCB team composition

Washington Sundar mentioned that going in with an extra bowler had helped RCB [P/C: ilpt20.com]

On being asked about the RCB team composition, Washington Sundar responded that the inclusion of Chris Morris has helped them a lot as he has come up with match-winning contributions.

"The team composition looks very good with the inclusion of Chris Morris. He played the last two matches and won the games for us. Hopefully he can do a lot lot more for RCB."

Chris Morris !!



4-0-19-3 vs CSK

4-0-17-2 vs KKR



That's How You Show Your Entry 🔥 Welcome To #RCB Mate ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4afa1ylW0A — Steve Rogers ᴿᶜᴮ (@KuskithalaV7) October 12, 2020

The lanky spinner added that RCB going into the encounter against KKR with six specialist bowlers stood the team in good stead.

"The fact that we played six bowlers today was very good and we clearly saw the result also, winning by 85 runs against a team like KKR does boost lot of confidence within our team."

Washington Sundar signed off by iterating that the RCB team composition looks very good and expressed hope that they make it through to the latter stages of IPL 2020.

"The composition looked very good today. Still a lot more games to come and hopefully we can go really deep in the tournament."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore would be one of the frontrunners for a playoff spot in this year's edition of the IPL. They are currently placed third on the IPL 2020 points table, and trail the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals only on net run rate.