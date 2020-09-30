IPL 2020: The size of the boundary doesn't matter if I middle the ball, says Abdul Samad

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abdul Samad believes that no boundary is big enough for him if he middles the ball. Samad made his debut for SRH in their clash against the Delhi Capitals and was impressive in his brief innings.

He managed to hit a boundary and a huge six towards the longer part of the ground in Abu Dhabi.

When asked by Rashid Khan how he felt after smashing Anrich Nortje for that massive six, Samad said that he gained confidence and felt that he belonged at this level.

"Well, I guess the boundary doesn't matter to me. We know that if I hit from the middle of the bat it will go over the ropes. I did gain confidence with that shot," Abdul Samad told Rashid Khan in an interview posted on Sunrisers Hyderabad's official Instagram account.

I look forward to doing much better in the upcoming games: Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad gained confidence in his debut encounter

Abdul Samad said he felt great that SRH could win on his debut. His lusty blows in the end helped the side post a competitive total of 162-4 in their 20 overs. This was too much for the Delhi Capitals to overcome as they lost the match by 15 runs.

Although Samad could only manage to score 12 runs off 7 balls, he is hopeful of delivering more consistent performances for SRH in the upcoming games.

"It felt great, it was my first match and I got to bat in the position that I wanted to bat at. Unfortunately, I couldn't do as much as I planned to perform. I still hit one six and I look forward to do much better in the upcoming games," Abdul Samad said.

SRH play their next game against the Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Friday.