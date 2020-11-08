IPL 2020: 'The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling reminds me of a python which suffocates its prey' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has likened the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling attack to a python which tightens its grip around its prey and suffocates it to death.

He made this observation while talking about the David Warner-led side's strengths and weaknesses ahead of their IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by comparing the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling lineup to a python, due to their ability to strangle the opposition and not allow them to bat freely.

"When you talk about the Sunrisers Hyderabad strengths, this team is squeezing the opposition. They remind me of a python which wraps around you and suffocates its prey. They are actually slowing everyone down."

The renowned commentator observed that the Sunrisers Hyderabad may not have the most threatening bowlers but still manage to deny easy runs to the opposition.

"Their bowling is not looking for wickets of every ball, they don't have Jofra's pace or Bumrah's class. But they are not worried as they have Sandeep who will bowl slowly but will not give boundary balls."

He pointed out that Jason Holder complements Sandeep Sharma admirably with the new ball, with the extra bounce the West Indian extracts coming to his aid.

"Holder will also not give you the pace and he will get extra bounce."

Aakash Chopra also lauded David Warner for rotating the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers effectively and getting the best out of them.

"And then David Warner's captaincy has been very good, he is outstanding while rotating his bowling resources. They use just the five bowlers, they have a 6th option but don't use him."

While pointing out that Rashid Khan is the most potent weapon in the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack, the former KKR player praised T Natarajan for his bowling at the death.

"They get Rashid to bowl in the required phase and get overs out of Shahbaz at the right time and then T Natarajan's overs in the end with an over in the middle."

He concluded that the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling's ability to restrict the opposition to a below-par score is their biggest strength.

"Their strength is that they restrict the opposition between 125 and 140 runs."

Aakash Chopra names lack of depth in batting as a slight concern for the Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad rely a lot on their overseas players [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted the lack of depth in the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting as a slight concern for them.

"Their weakness is that they have a slight issue with their batting. If Saha is there, it is great but if not then Sreevats Goswami, Warner, Williamson and Manish Pandey."

He observed that the Orange Army depend on Jason Holder to come up with the goods both with the bat and the ball.

"They rely a lot on Jason Holder, that he will do the batting and bowling as well, that he will be giving the finishing touches and pick up wickets as well."

The 43-year-old pointed out the Sunrisers Hyderabad's over-reliance on their overseas recruits as a slight weakness for them.

"So I feel they have an over-dependence on their overseas players which is a slight weakness."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking the Sunrisers Hyderabad as the likely victors in tonight's clash against the Delhi Capitals.

"I am going with Sunrisers Hyderabad to win this one."

The winner of today's Qualifier 2 encounter will face the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 final on November 10.