IPL 2020: ‘There’s Hardik Pandya and then there’s the smarter Pandya’ – Kieron Pollard opens up on his relationship with the Pandya brothers

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard recently spoke about the bond he shares with teammates Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya. He said that the brothers are great people to be friends with, and that the trio are always there for one another.

In a video posted by the franchise on social media, Pollard mentioned that both Hardik and Krunal are extremely fun to be around and all the three MI all-rounders like each other’s company.

“The way that they are, they are likeable people. You will find it very difficult not to like these individuals. Hardik for his confidence; no matter what, he’s confident, he’s always happy, he’s there, he’s hardy. And then Krunal, as I always say, there’s Hardik Pandya and then there’s the smarter Pandya. So that’s how we sort of click,” Pollard reasoned.

The West Indian stated while both Hardik and Krunal are very jovial and happy-go-lucky in nature, one can also have serious conversations with them. He added that they share tremendous understanding and respect for each other.

“When it’s off the field, it’s all fun, it’s all games. But when it’s time for business and serious talks as well, we have that. So that sort of mutual respect and that common understanding, I think, goes a long way and we have clicked from the time that they have got here, and ever since,” Pollard, who has played 163 IPL matches for MI, said.

‘The relationship that we have off the field transcends onto the field,’ says Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers have been playing together for MI since 2016

Kieron Pollard mentioned that both he and the Pandya brothers have a lot of things in common, and that they always try to help people and enjoy every moment. The West Indian explained that the best part about their camaraderie is that it remains the same both on and off the field.

“For us, the relationship that we have off the field transcends onto the field. We share some of the same sort of sentiments, the kind of people that we are in terms of just wanting to help and just enjoying the moment, and being thankful and grateful for whatever opportunity that is presented to us.

“They are more open and loud, bashy per se. But they are not like that just off the field. When they go onto the cricket field, the flair that they show, Hardik especially, that aspect of it. He goes out, he backs himself, he’s confident. These are some of the things that we share in common,” Kieron Pollard explained.

Kieron Pollard has been a part of MI since 2010. Hardik Pandya came into the fold in 2015, with his elder brother joining the following season.