IPL 2020: Those were the worst first 20 balls that I have ever played, says Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia believes that he had the worst possible start to his innings against Kings XI Punjab. Chasing a mammoth target of 224 runs to win, RR were in a good position when Tewatia walked out to bat and was asked to play the pinch-hitter's role.

However, for the first 20 balls, he was unable to time the ball, and was initially playing at a strike-rate of below 50. He had to repay the faith shown in him by the team management, but he was finding it difficult to middle the ball.

"I'm better. That was the worst first 20 balls that I have ever played. I was hitting the ball very good in the nets, so I had belief in myself and kept going.I was not hitting the ball well initially, I saw in the dug-out, everybody was curious because they know that I can hit the ball long," Rahul Tewatia said after the game.

It was a matter of one six: Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia smashed Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over.

Rahul Tewatia finally found some timing as he smashed one six straight down the ground off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling. After that, he got on a roll and hit five sixes in an over off the bowling of Sheldon Cottrell. In the end, RR managed to win the game by four wickets and with three balls to spare.

"I thought I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six, after that, I got going. Five in an over went amazing. Coach sent me to hit sixes off the leg-spinner, but unfortunately I didn't hit him. Ultimately, I hit off the other bowlers," Rahul Tewatia said.

Rajasthan Royals have now lifted themselves into the second spot in the IPL 2020 points table after having won both their games so far.