IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as Ashwin dismisses Buttler in comprehensive DC win against RR

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) faced off in Match 23 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

After DC were put in to bat, RR pacer Jofra Archer made early inroads as he dismissed both the openers - Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan - in the powerplay. Captain Shreyas Iyer ran himself out, and after Marcus Stoinis struck a few lusty blows off Shreyas Gopal, Rishabh Pant was involved in an even more embarrassing run-out.

Shimron Hetmyer got his first real hit in IPL 2020, and the West Indian made the most of the opportunity to register a 24-ball 45. After RR pulled things back briefly, Harshal Patel and Axar Patel took DC to a slightly below-par total of 184/8.

Archer was the star of the show for RR, picking up 3 wickets for just 24 runs. Kartik Tyagi and Rahul Tewatia were also impressive with the ball in hand.

In reply, RR lost Jos Buttler early to a good catch by Shikhar Dhawan, while Steve Smith and Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled to get going. The young southpaw in particular was far too slow, and never really found any timing during his 36-ball stay at the crease.

Sanju Samson's nightmare form in IPL 2020 of late continued, and RR were struggling at 90/6 after 14 overs. None of the lower-order batsmen apart from Rahul Tewatia offered much resistance.

DC's strength in the bowling department proved to be too much in the end for RR, who fell short by 46 runs. The 2008 IPL champions have now lost 4 games on the trot, and will eagerly await the return of Ben Stokes.

Twitter had a lot to say, and here are the best reactions from the RR vs DC IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, RR vs DC

Advertisement

There u go reason behind mass test innings of jaiswal pic.twitter.com/JsvfSdKp7l — kadapa king 😎🦁 (@pspkfankid) October 9, 2020

jaiswal after hitting a 91 meter six pic.twitter.com/rIYQzWEe2g — Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) October 9, 2020

Sanju Samson in #IPL2020



74 (32) v CSK

85 (42) v KXIP

8 (9) v KKR

4 (3) v RCB

0 (3) v MI

5 (9) v DC



159 off 74 in the first two games

17 off 24 in the next four games #DCvsRR — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 9, 2020

Advertisement

Ashwin to everyone after he took buttler’s wicket -

#RRvDC pic.twitter.com/9utmhwlBC5 — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) October 9, 2020

I liked how Jos Buttler was staying in the crease when Ashwin was bowling - this is the victory of Ravi Ashwin. pic.twitter.com/dNosMJWGqV — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 9, 2020

Advertisement

IPL 2019 - Ashwin couldn't take wickets off his bowling so he Mankad Buttler



Ashwin in IPL 2020 - pic.twitter.com/gaunc26ZBg — Akhilesh (@iAkhil25i) October 9, 2020