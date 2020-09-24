IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as KXIP destroy RCB after Virat Kohli horror show

After a morale-boosting win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced off against KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Match 6 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

RCB's showing on the night was nothing short of horrific, with captain Virat Kohli having one of the worst games of his IPL career. After he decided to field first, opposition captain KL Rahul put the RCB bowlers to the sword en route to a record-breaking unbeaten 132.

Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn were shambolic on the night, as they registered economy rates of 11.66 and 14.25 respectively. Kohli dropped a couple of costly catches in the field off KL Rahul's bat, with KXIP managing to cross the 200-run mark in the final over.

In response, RCB were never really in the game. Devdutt Padikkal managed only 1 run before top-edging a pull, with captain Kohli getting dismissed in almost identical fashion. These two wickets were interspersed by a failed promotion of Josh Philippe, who bagged a 3-ball duck after being promoted to No. 3.

AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch briefly revived the RCB innings, but the two overseas stars got out in the span of 4 balls to dash any hopes of a miraculous comeback.

Almost all the KXIP bowlers did well, with Ravi Bishnoi picking up 3 wickets and the others chipping in as well. The RCB middle order didn't even attempt to get close to the KXIP target in an attempt to salvage their NRR, and eventually fell to a whopping 97-run defeat.

Twitter exploded after the RCB horror show, and here are some of the best reactions from the social media platform.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB

KL: 132* off 69



Until the Kohli drop: 90(60)

Post the Kohli drop: 42(9)



Must be one of the deadliest drops in IPL history! #IPL2020 #KXIPvRCB — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) September 24, 2020

Advertisement

Once Alex FergHesson said:



"Give me one Umesh Yadav and 10 superstars, I will win the IPL for the opposition." pic.twitter.com/FRy94wi8Cz — Pingami (@veeschanged) September 24, 2020

People trolling Umesh Yadav for his bowling.

Meanwhile Virat Kholi after dropping easy catch. pic.twitter.com/JSEeM27fle — kokilakibahu (@kokilakibahu) September 24, 2020

Umesh Yadav to every batsman : pic.twitter.com/vjmPX0mMGh — HUNTSMAN🐇 (@hp_mode2) September 24, 2020

Virat had LIVE video chat with Modi before the match and still his team lost.

NO MODI WAVE. — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) September 24, 2020

Virat has KL Rahul as his Dream 11 captain. No other explanation — babu bisIeri LIHC (@baabuOP) September 24, 2020

Virat Kohli is yet to hit a boundary in IPL 2020 #RCBvKXIP — Mitul (@R3Mitul) September 24, 2020

#RCBvKXIP #ViratKohli



Virat kohli when Virat when

Someone else he himself

Drops the catch drops the catch pic.twitter.com/ko2AjWi7J1 — Naman (@ama_joking) September 24, 2020

Virat Kohli vs KXIP | IPL 2020 | Better than Sachin Tendulkar??? pic.twitter.com/52V2y8wDDJ — CNK (@jacknjohnnie) September 24, 2020

and rahul said he was worried in the lockdown that he may forget how to pick line and length! #RCBvKXIP #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 24, 2020

RCB's progress every IPL -

Match 1 - Ee Sala Cup Namde.

Match 2 - Ee Sala Cup.

Match 3 - Ee Sala.

Match 4 - Ee!#RCBvKXIP — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 24, 2020

RCB now trying to chase K L Rahul's individual score. — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) September 24, 2020

After Chris Gayle, RCB haven't found an opener who can stick to wicket for even 10 overs and play at 150+ Strike Rate. Even a 40 year old Chris Gayle would've scored more than anyone RCB bought in auctions after him. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 24, 2020