IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as KXIP destroy RCB after Virat Kohli horror show

After a morale-boosting win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faced off against KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Match 6 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).
RCB's showing on the night was nothing short of horrific, with captain Virat Kohli having one of the worst games of his IPL career. After he decided to field first, opposition captain KL Rahul put the RCB bowlers to the sword en route to a record-breaking unbeaten 132.
Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn were shambolic on the night, as they registered economy rates of 11.66 and 14.25 respectively. Kohli dropped a couple of costly catches in the field off KL Rahul's bat, with KXIP managing to cross the 200-run mark in the final over.
In response, RCB were never really in the game. Devdutt Padikkal managed only 1 run before top-edging a pull, with captain Kohli getting dismissed in almost identical fashion. These two wickets were interspersed by a failed promotion of Josh Philippe, who bagged a 3-ball duck after being promoted to No. 3.
AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch briefly revived the RCB innings, but the two overseas stars got out in the span of 4 balls to dash any hopes of a miraculous comeback.
Almost all the KXIP bowlers did well, with Ravi Bishnoi picking up 3 wickets and the others chipping in as well. The RCB middle order didn't even attempt to get close to the KXIP target in an attempt to salvage their NRR, and eventually fell to a whopping 97-run defeat.
Twitter exploded after the RCB horror show, and here are some of the best reactions from the social media platform.