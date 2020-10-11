IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as MI displace DC from the top of the table

Match 27 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) saw a top-of-the-table clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first, since both teams had not won a game in IPL 2020 while chasing. Rishabh Pant was ruled out of this game due to injury with Ajinkya Rahane taking his place, while Shimron Hetmyer was sacrificed in order to bring wicket-keeper Alex Carey in.

The decision wasn't vindicated in the powerplay as Prithvi Shaw was dismissed in the first over, and although Rahane played a couple of elegant shots, he followed suit soon. Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan stitched together a solid 85-run partnership, with both batsmen rotating strike effectively and finding the odd boundary.

Iyer pulled a rank long-hop straight to deep mid-wicket and Marcus Stoinis was involved in a bizarre mix-up with Dhawan that resulted in his run-out, but DC managed to crawl their way to 162/4 in their 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma holed out off Axar Patel early in the MI chase, but his partner Quinton de Kock put the DC bowlers to the sword en route to his second IPL 2020 fifty. After the South African was sent back to the hut by Ravichandran Ashwin, MI experienced a brief lull in the middle overs.

Suryakumar Yadav managed to arrest the slump, however, and took on the spinners with ease. He even launched an assault in Kagiso Rabada, but the IPL 2020 Purple Cap holder had the last laugh. Stoinis dismissed Hardik Pandya for a 2-ball duck, but Ishan Kishan played a useful 28-run cameo to keep MI firmly ahead of the 8-ball.

Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya took MI home with 5 wickets in hand, and the 4-time champions also moved to the top of the IPL 2020 points table.

Twitter had a lot to say, and here are the best reactions from the MI vs DC IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, MI vs DC

Advertisement

A man who can square drive like that is not getting to play regularly in this Delhi Capitals XI. Ajinkya Rahane is a class act, I so hope he gets more opportunities. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 11, 2020

It just took Ajinkya Rahane's inclusion in the team to bring Shikhar Dhawan in form. Rahane contributing for others as well. #IPL2020 — Riya (@reaadubey) October 11, 2020

SLA in



Iyer: Turns the strike over to Dhawan to attack since he is the LHB



Dhawan: Turns the strike back to Iyer (you do it). — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) October 11, 2020

Advertisement

Stoinis should have just kept running while hoping that Dhawan understands who needs to be sacrificed. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 11, 2020

DC might be at least 30 runs short coz of Dhawan — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 11, 2020

Quinton wants to be de Kock of the walk tonite #IPL — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 11, 2020

Dhawan carried his bat, didn't even get out one tip one hand #DCvMI #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 11, 2020

Advertisement

Rabada has taken at least 1 wicket in 21 consecutive matches in IPL and he has took 17 wickets from just 7 matches in #IPL2020 - champion bowler. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2020