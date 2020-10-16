IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as MI steamroll Eoin Morgan's KKR

The Mumbai Indians (MI) steamrolled the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 8 wickets to move to the top of the points table of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

KKR elected to bat and got off to a horrible start as they lost Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana early in the powerplay. Shubman Gill once again struggled to get going, while former captain Dinesh Karthik walked in at No. 4 and did nothing to justify his inclusion at the position ahead of Eoin Morgan.

Andre Russell's miserable run with the bat in IPL 2020 continued as he managed just 12 runs before being bounced out in embarrassing fashion by MI spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins, who joined forces with the KKR score at 61/5, took the team to a competitive - if below-par - 148/5.

Cummins recorded 53 off 36 balls while Morgan finished on 39 off 29 balls, with MI's decision to include Nathan Coulter-Nile not paying off as the Aussie finished with figures of 1/51.

The MI chase was as measured and smooth as possible, with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock making light work of the KKR bowlers in the powerplay. The inclusion of Shivam Mavi in the 11th over provided a breakthrough as he dismissed the MI captain with a beautiful out-swinger, and Suryakumar Yadav managed only 10 runs, but De Kock and Hardik Pandya ensured that the team got over the line with 8 wickets and 3.1 overs to spare.

The win moved MI to the top of the IPL 2020 points table, while KKR's captaincy change didn't see a drastic shift in strategy. Twitter had a lot to say, and here are the best reactions from the MI vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, MI vs KKR

Pat Cummins is one of KKR's best batsmen.



Glenn Maxwell is one of KXIP's best bowlers.



Ajinkya Rahane has been one DC's best fielders. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 16, 2020

Lots of people going to lose money today thanks to Cummins & Chahar. #MIvKKR — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 16, 2020

Fun fact - Pat Cummins has more runs than Andre Russell in #IPL2020 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 16, 2020

Pat Cummins (104*) has scored more runs than



- Hetmyer (91 runs in 5 inns)

- Russell (83 in 7)

- Uthappa (83 in 6)

- Maxwell (58 in 7)

- Jadhav (58 in 4)



He can beat...

Karthik (112)

Jadeja (126)

Dhoni (133)#KKRvsMI #MIvsKKR #IPL2020 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 16, 2020

Pat Cummins in this IPL:



•More sixes than his wickets.

•More runs than Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik.

•More sixes than Andre Russell, 2nd Most sixes overall for KKR.

•Best Strike Rate by KKR Batsman.

•3rd best average by KKR batsman. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 16, 2020

Dinesh Karthik hands over #KKR captaincy to Eoin Morgan

Meanwhile gambhir be like : pic.twitter.com/9y3LpiRFsb — SachinHunGodNahi (@sach1n_gupta) October 16, 2020

#MumbaiIndians Indians simply playing like @mipaltan ! Earlier, they used to show this ruthlessness in the second half and this time they are on the ball from the start of the season. Dangerous sign for all. #KKRvMI #MIvsKKR #IPL2020 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 16, 2020

.@Bazmccullum writing his special notes full of strategies for KKR management feat. Kal Ho Naa Ho#KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/fQXQZmJkN8 — Garv Pahal (@iamgarvpahal) October 16, 2020

Once we used to this...Now we have Lord Gill and Lord Rana in Top-3🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ju1uALRvxI — ᎡᎪᏚᏆᎠ ᏚᎪᎡᏔᎪᎡᴷᴷᴿ🇮🇳 (@rasid_sarwar) October 16, 2020