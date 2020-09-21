IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli's RCB get off to a winning start against SRH

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced off in the third match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

After being put in to bat by SRH captain David Warner, debutant Devdutt Padikkal and Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch got RCB off to a great start as they reached 90 in 10.5 overs. After both openers were dismissed off consecutive deliveries, captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers steadied the ship, before the former holed out in the deep off T Natarajan.

De Villiers was at his fluent best, and he teed off at the death to take RCB to a par total of 163/5 in their 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the SRH bowlers due to his economical spell, although he didn't pick up wickets.

In response, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey stitched together a fruitful partnership after David Warner's unfortunate dismissal. The Englishman played some scintillating strokes en route to a fifty, but after Yuzvendra Chahal castled him, SRH collapsed.

Vijay Shankar was bamboozled by a googly, before Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan and Abhishek Sharma soon followed suit. SRH were in the game until the penultimate over, but fell short by 10 runs in their first game of IPL 2020.

SRH had their fair share of misfortune, as apart from Warner's dismissal, Mitchell Marsh tweaked his ankle while bowling and Rashid Khan was involved in a nasty collision that resulted in Abhishek Sharma's dismissal.

Twitter had a lot to say about the SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 game. Fans questioned the exclusion of Kane Williamson and Mohammad Nabi, and poked fun at Vijay Shankar and Umesh Yadav for their unimpressive performances today. Here are the best reactions from the third IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020: SRH vs RCB

Some of SRH's bowlers on bench are better than some of RCB's strike bowlers. #RCBvSRH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 21, 2020

Every RCB Fan when Umesh Yadav bowls a dot ball. #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/Eurkavvul2 — Aatmanirbhar Bhaijaan (@iamAatmanirbhar) September 21, 2020

Umesh Yadav bowling after two good overs for rcb be like pic.twitter.com/oMh3W9mdb8 — 🧘‍♂️🧘‍♂️ (@nalove_daa) September 21, 2020

Yuzi Chahal. I just don't know to describe what this guy has done for RCB over the years all alone. Zero hype. — arfan (@Im__Arfan) September 21, 2020

If Philippe wasn't gonna come ahead of Shivam Dube, not sure why he was picked? Left hand, right hand doesn't work in death overs, that too when you aren't chasing. #SRHvRCB — Aishu Haridas (@imaishu_) September 21, 2020

Devdutt Padikkal has now scored a fifty on debut in......

Ranji Trophy

Vijay Hazare Trophy

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and

Indian Premier League#IPL #SRHvsRCB — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 21, 2020

Youngest to score 50+ on debut IPL innings



19y 1d S Goswami (2008)

20y 76d Devdutt Padikkal (2020) *

22y 136d S Dhawan (2008)

22y 187d D Warner (2009)#SRHvRCB #IPL2020 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 21, 2020

All three dimensions of Vijay Shankar on show today. #RCBvSRH — Manya (@CSKian716) September 21, 2020

Chahal must thank govt for banning Tiktok to give him more time for practice. #RCBvSRH #IPL2020Updates — The Fauxy Sports (@TheFauxySports) September 21, 2020

Disappointed the way Priyam Garg got out.

Such a big platform to for youngsters...you got to play proper cricketing shots...and try to play straight#RCBvSRH — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) September 21, 2020