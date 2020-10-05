IPL 2020: Twitter explodes as Marcus Stoinis takes DC to convincing win over former team RCB

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) faced off in Match 19 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).
After RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan put the opposition bowlers to the sword in the powerplay. The young right-hander played a wide range of shots to take his team to 63/0 after 6 overs, but was dismissed shortly after the field restrictions were lifted.
Although Shreyas Iyer and Dhawan struggled to capitalise on their starts, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis joined forces in the middle. They picked apart Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal, and took DC to an excellent score of 196/4. Saini conceded 48 runs in his 3 overs, while only the excellent Washington Sundar had an economy rate of below 8.5 (5).
In response, RCB's chase never really got going. Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers, all of whom have scored fifties in IPL 2020, didn't score too may runs. Virat Kohli meandered along at run-a-ball, while Moeen Ali looked scratchy and out of touch in the middle.
Kohli was eventually dismissed by Kagiso Rabada, and although Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube played some eye-catching shots, RCB fell short by a whopping 59 runs.
With the win, DC soared to the top of the IPL 2020 points table with 4 wins in 5 games, while RCB have now managed 3 victories in their 5 games. Twitter had a lot to say about the encounter, which saw star spinner Ashwin giving Aaron Finch a warning instead of Mankading him when the Aussie opener was out of his ground.
Here are the best reactions from the RCB vs DC IPL 2020 game.