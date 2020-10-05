IPL 2020: Twitter explodes as Marcus Stoinis takes DC to convincing win over former team RCB

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) faced off in Match 19 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

After RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan put the opposition bowlers to the sword in the powerplay. The young right-hander played a wide range of shots to take his team to 63/0 after 6 overs, but was dismissed shortly after the field restrictions were lifted.

Although Shreyas Iyer and Dhawan struggled to capitalise on their starts, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis joined forces in the middle. They picked apart Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal, and took DC to an excellent score of 196/4. Saini conceded 48 runs in his 3 overs, while only the excellent Washington Sundar had an economy rate of below 8.5 (5).

In response, RCB's chase never really got going. Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers, all of whom have scored fifties in IPL 2020, didn't score too may runs. Virat Kohli meandered along at run-a-ball, while Moeen Ali looked scratchy and out of touch in the middle.

Kohli was eventually dismissed by Kagiso Rabada, and although Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube played some eye-catching shots, RCB fell short by a whopping 59 runs.

With the win, DC soared to the top of the IPL 2020 points table with 4 wins in 5 games, while RCB have now managed 3 victories in their 5 games. Twitter had a lot to say about the encounter, which saw star spinner Ashwin giving Aaron Finch a warning instead of Mankading him when the Aussie opener was out of his ground.

Here are the best reactions from the RCB vs DC IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, RCB vs DC

Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian to reach 9000 Runs in T20 history.... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 5, 2020

Kagiso Rabada takes purple cap from Yuzi Chahal with the wicket of Virat Kohli - he is just keep coming and taking the important wicket everytime for Delhi Capitals. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 5, 2020

Kohli goes, so the only interesting thing about RCB's innings till now is Ashwin holding himself from Mankad. Cool. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 5, 2020

Ashwin mankading against a team led by Kohli would have been sensational 😭😭😭😭 — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) October 5, 2020

Bowls the Super Over for 2 runs and dismisses two batsmen. Came for an over and dismissed Russell at ‘Sharjah’. Here at Dubai...takes Kohli’s wicket in the first over of his new spell. Rabada is the best fast bowler in #IPL2020. #DelhiCapitals — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 5, 2020

Saini has attitude of brett lee but performance level of Dinda — Akki (@CrickPotato) October 5, 2020

Stoinis gets called The Hulk a lot, normally because of his physique. However, the lack of an apology from Saini for the beamer has sent Stoinis into full "you wouldn't like me when I'm angry" territory. #IPL2020 #RCBvDC — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 5, 2020

Just shows how important @Sundarwashi5’s first spell is. He has given away just 20 runs in his 4 overs while bowling in the powerplay when the other 4 have gone for 55.#RCBvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 5, 2020

When you are about to taste the snacks made for guests but see mom coming #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/ClxVnIvYA6 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) October 5, 2020