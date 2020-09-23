IPL 2020: Twitter explodes as Pat Cummins puts up disastrous show with the ball for KKR vs MI

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were finally seen in action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) as they took on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Abu Dhabi.

After being put in to bat by KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, MI lost Quinton de Kock early before Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav stitched together a wonderful 90-run partnership. The latter succumbed to a run out, and Saurabh Tiwary played a couple of gorgeous strokes in a 21-run cameo.

The MI captain walked back to the hut in the 18th over, and Hardik Pandya was bizarrely dismissed hit wicket after striking a couple of lusty blows. These wickets meant that the 4-time IPL champions couldn't finish with a flourish, although they ended up with a decent total of 195/5. Pat Cummins, the most expensive overseas player in the history of the IPL auction, finished with figures of 0/49 in his 3 overs.

Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill fell cheaply in the KKR chase, but captain Dinesh Karthik - who came in to bat at No. 3 - and Nitish Rana steadied the ship. Both batsmen couldn't capitalise on their starts, however, and Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell struggled big-time as well.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a fiery spell as he got rid of both overseas batsmen, but Pat Cummins extracted some amount of revenge as he hit Bumrah for 4 sixes in the 18th over. KKR eventually fell to a 49-run defeat to hand MI their first win in IPL 2020.

Twitter had a lot to say about the game, with Rohit Sharma's performance lauded and Pat Cummins' showing with the ball criticised majorly. Here are the best reactions from the KKR vs MI IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, KKR vs MI

Don’t think @KKRiders have learnt their lessons! Chasing 196, you can’t have the likes of Morgan and Russell coming in at 5 and 6. No way Sir #MIvsKKR #IPL2020 #IPLwithAajTak — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) September 23, 2020

Great to see Eoin Morgan sharing his thoughts with Shivam Mavi and other bowlers, Morgan has been fantastic skipper for England and sharing his valuable thoughts with youngsters. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 23, 2020

Even Saurabh Tiwary hitting Pat Cummins six and four for fun. What a worse start to his IPL 2020. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 23, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah has conceded 3 runs from his first two overs, one of them bowled to the two fastest scoring batsmen in the world over the last 18 months. It's unfair he only plays for Mumbai, he should be nationalised and evenly distributed to all sides. #IPL2020 #KKRvMI — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 23, 2020

The pull shot was designed to be played by Rohit Sharma.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2020

Physically healthy & players having Six pack abs can survive in T20's



Meanwhile Rohit Sharma :- #KKRvsMI pic.twitter.com/Y4nzfXGDbR — 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) September 23, 2020

Rohit is looking dangerous. Agruebly the most heavyweight player of the tournament.🔥🎉 #KKRvsMI — Rofl Gandhi 2.0🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) September 23, 2020

After every boundary Rohit Sharma and Saurabh Tiwary in UAE be like : #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/3Ab1VtKRrK — Sai (@akakrcb6) September 23, 2020

Rohit Sharma becomes the second Indian after Dhoni to smash 200 Sixes in IPL history 🔥 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 23, 2020

Pat Cummins was sold to KKR for ₹15.5 crore.



Assuming Cummins will play 14 matches



For each match it costs ₹1.1 crore to bowl 4 overs.

Each over costs ₹27.67 Lakhs.



Each ball costs ₹4.61 Lakhs.



And as a result he delivered every ball for 2.72 runs.#AmiKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar — SRK ANNOUNCE YOUR NEXT 🙏 (@iamsrkfans_) September 23, 2020

Can someone ask #PatCummins if he has not seen @ImRo45 bat before or their analyst has not shown him the strength of the #hitman. If you bowl to him there, he will keep hitting you out of the park all day.#ProGyaan #IPL2020 #KKRvsMI — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 23, 2020

Mumbai picked Saurabh Tiwary just so they can use Anant Ambani old jerseys 😷 #KKRvsMI — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) September 23, 2020

Most runs against an Opponent in IPL



Rohit - 904 vs KKR*

Warner - 829 vs KKR

Kohli - 825 vs DC

Warner - 819 vs KXIP#KKRvsMI — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) September 23, 2020

When you realize you spent 15.5 crores to buy Pat Cummins. #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/gbV0jysA8l — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 23, 2020