IPL 2020: Twitter explodes as Pat Cummins puts up disastrous show with the ball for KKR vs MI

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were finally seen in action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) as they took on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Abu Dhabi.
After being put in to bat by KKR captain Dinesh Karthik, MI lost Quinton de Kock early before Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav stitched together a wonderful 90-run partnership. The latter succumbed to a run out, and Saurabh Tiwary played a couple of gorgeous strokes in a 21-run cameo.
The MI captain walked back to the hut in the 18th over, and Hardik Pandya was bizarrely dismissed hit wicket after striking a couple of lusty blows. These wickets meant that the 4-time IPL champions couldn't finish with a flourish, although they ended up with a decent total of 195/5. Pat Cummins, the most expensive overseas player in the history of the IPL auction, finished with figures of 0/49 in his 3 overs.
Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill fell cheaply in the KKR chase, but captain Dinesh Karthik - who came in to bat at No. 3 - and Nitish Rana steadied the ship. Both batsmen couldn't capitalise on their starts, however, and Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell struggled big-time as well.
Jasprit Bumrah bowled a fiery spell as he got rid of both overseas batsmen, but Pat Cummins extracted some amount of revenge as he hit Bumrah for 4 sixes in the 18th over. KKR eventually fell to a 49-run defeat to hand MI their first win in IPL 2020.
Twitter had a lot to say about the game, with Rohit Sharma's performance lauded and Pat Cummins' showing with the ball criticised majorly. Here are the best reactions from the KKR vs MI IPL 2020 game.