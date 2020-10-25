IPL 2020: Twitter reacts as CSK turn tides to pick up dominating 8-wicket win over RCB

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seem to have finally found the spark they'd been missing all tournament long as they beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by a comfortable 8 wicket margin in match 44 of IPL 2020 at Dubai.

CSK managed to register only their 4th win of the season from 12 games and moved up one place up to 7th place on the points table. Meanwhile, RCB remain undisturbed at 3rd place with 7 wins and 14 points from 11 games.

The Royal Challengers were not at their best with bat in hand. After electing to bat first, they had an average powerplay after getting to 47/1 after the first 6 overs. Youngster Padikkal was dismissed on the very first ball of the 7th over and that brought AB de Villiers to the crease.

They were motoring along fairly comfortably during the middle overs with Kohli and de Villiers occupying the crease. RCB were 114/2 after 16 overs, and were setting themselves up for a big finish. But their plans did not materialize as de Villiers was dismissed for a 36-ball 39 in the 18th over.

The next over from Sam Curran yielded 2 more wickets for CSK. Curran first had countryman Moeen Ali caught at long-off of the very first delivery, and dismissed RCB skipper Virat Kohli in similar fashion on the last ball of the over. Deepak Chahar followed it up with an excellent last over by conceding just 7 runs, and RCB finished on 145/6, around 10-15 short of what they would have initially wanted.

Chasing was not something CSK had done very well this season. This time, however, they managed to turn things around. RCB's bowlers failed to emulate their past success, leading to an uneventful and comfortable chase for CSK.

CSK's innings was led by Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden IPL fifty, as he scored an unbeaten 65 from 51 balls to take ensure an easy victory for the men in yellow. Chennai won the game by 8 wickets and had 8 balls to spare.

See how Twitter reacted to CSK's return to winning ways

Feels like how it used to be? #CSKvsRCB — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 25, 2020

Advertisement

Kohli becomes the 1st IPL player to get to 200 figure mark in both 4s and 6s.#IPL2020 — Bharath Pandhiri (@BharathPandhiri) October 25, 2020

Gaikwad has owned every shot he has played for a boundary today. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 25, 2020

Advertisement

CSK Won't Make The Playoffs, But The Young Man Can Hold His Head Up High For A Great Performance So Far In This IPL! 🏏🔥 #IPL2020 https://t.co/6AA39qbhhf — "C0" - TH3 W04TH33 1 (@Co24939447) October 25, 2020

IPL 2020 | CSK stay afloat in race to playoffs with thumping eight-wicket win against RCB...https://t.co/tXozVkfxg3 — digiworldblog (@digiworldblog) October 25, 2020

Miscalculation from the two maestros, Virat & AB of the adequate target for CSK. Overestimated, I guess, their bowling on a sluggish pitch. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 25, 2020