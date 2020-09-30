IPL 2020: Twitter reacts as RR collapse against KKR to suffer first defeat this season

Match 12 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) saw the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off in Dubai.

RR were unbeaten coming into this game, and were on the back of two incredible high-scoring wins over the Chennai Super Kings and the Kings XI Punjab. However, nothing went to plan for them as they succumbed to a 37-run defeat.

After Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl first, Shubman Gill played yet another fluent innings to set a good platform for his teammates to accelerate later in the innings. Nitish Rana and Andre Russell got off to flying starts, and although they failed to capitalise, Eoin Morgan ensured that KKR finished with an above-par total of 174/6.

Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers, touching 150 kmph and dismissing Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill.

RR always had their task cut out for them in their run-chase, and got off to a horrible start. Steve Smith found himself in all sorts of trouble against Pat Cummins, before the Aussie pacer dismissed his countryman for just 3. From there, the wheels came off.

Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa and Jos Buttler were back in the hut in the space of 4 overs, with the thin RR batting lineup finally exposed on a bigger ground.

Young KKR pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti shone for the team, while Pat Cummins seems to have gotten back to his best form. Varun Chakravarthy was also good with the ball, while Tom Curran's fighting fifty went in vain for RR.

Twitter had a lot to say, and here are the best reactions from the RR vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, RR vs KKR

Advertisement

King Khan and Aryan Khan during the #RRvsKKR match today 💜 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/Sp3ojXVh8H — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 30, 2020

Gill, Mavi, nagarkoti 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Future of KKR in safe hands .#RRvsKKR — तूफ़ान का देवताᵀʰᵒʳ 🚩 (@iStormbreaker_) September 30, 2020

Advertisement

Rahul Dravid was damn right about the fielding of Nagarkoti - he is one of the best in India. https://t.co/56EVIxadkf pic.twitter.com/PrtT4Ppi5j — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 30, 2020

Well Planned (CSK, MI, KKR) vs Trigger Happy (RCB, DD)



RCB: Drops Watson from XI, he loses confidence

CSK: Keeps Watson in XI through bad form, wins them final



RCB: KL Rahul shines in 2016 but misses 2017 due to injury. Sold.



KKR: Promising Nagarkoti misses 2019. Retained. — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) September 30, 2020

Sanju Samson got out, Gautam Gambhir deleting drafts as we speak. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 30, 2020

Unadkat celebrated like he dismissed Bradman after dismissing a bowler who is disabled against pace blasted him for a 6 and a 4. #KKRvRR — Manya (@CSKian716) September 30, 2020

Advertisement

#KKRvRR #RRvKKR

Eoin Morgan is there bt KKR choose Dinesh Karthik as their captain#KKR fans be like pic.twitter.com/gDoaoMAn44 — ANUSHMITA 🐼 (@anushmita7) September 30, 2020