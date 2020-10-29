Create
IPL 2020: Twitter reacts as Suryakumar Yadav steals headlines to help MI defeat RCB by 5 wickets

An unbeaten 79 from Suryakumar Yadav helped MI beat RCB by 5 wickets in IPl 2020.
Habil Ahmed Sherule
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 29 Oct 2020, 00:08 IST
News
The Mumbai Indians (MI) established themselves as IPL 2020’s undisputed league leaders with a comfortable 5-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thanks in large part to an incredible innings from Suryakumar Yadav.

Earlier, MI’s stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard sent Virat Kohli’s RCB in to bat after winning the toss. With Aaron Finch not playing, youngsters Joshua Phillipe and Devdutt Padikkal got the Bangalore franchise off to a great start, attacking the bowlers from the word go.

Philippe would depart for a well-made 33 after a brilliant piece of work behind the stumps off the bowling of Rahul Chahar. Skipper Virat Kohli made his way out to the middle next, but the Indian captain failed to get going. A laborious 14-ball 9 later, Kohli skied a short one from Jasprit Bumrah for Saurabh Tiwary to pouch it safely.

AB de Villiers’ brief stay at the crease saw him hit a six and a four before he was caught in the deep off Pollard’s bowling. The Protean’s wickets would set in motion a mini-collapse for the Royal Challengers as Shivam Dube, Padikkal and Chris Morris fell in a heap. 

It was Jasprit Bumrah’s heroics at the death that really swung the momentum in MI’s favour in the end. Figures of 3/14 in his four overs, including a maiden in the 17th over, saw RCB restricted to just 164/6 in their 20 overs. 

With 165 to chase, Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock got off to a steady start before getting out in the space of two overs. In hindsight, De Kock’s wicket swung the match in MI’s favour after bringing Suryakumar Yadav out to the middle.

The right-hander from Mumbai dominated the bowling from the start en route to an impressive unbeaten 43-ball 79 with the able support of the Pandya brothers, who let Suryakumar take the initiative.

Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets apiece but they, just like Padikkal’s 74 earlier in the day, would go in vain.

Suryakumar Yadav was named the Man of the Match for a fantastic knock just days after he was snubbed once again by the national selectors for India’s tour of Australia. Twitter had it all to say about the game, as always. Here are some of the best reactions from the bird app -

Published 29 Oct 2020, 00:08 IST
