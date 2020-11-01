IPL 2020: Twitter world lambasts Virat Kohli's captaincy as RCB fall to denting 5-wicket loss to SRH

Jason Holder’s all-round performance helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad stay in the hunt for an IPL 2020 playoffs spot after they beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in Match 52 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
After David Warner won the toss and opted to field, Sandeep Sharma was on the money straight away. He dismissed opener Devdutt Padikkal for an 8-ball 5 before removing big fish Virat Kohli (7 off 7) to leave RCB tottering at 28 for 2 after 5 overs.
Joshua Philippe, though, held fort at one end and forged a 43-run partnership for the third wicket with AB de Villiers. However, Rashid Khan (1 for 24) removed the former after a patient 31-ball 32 to put SRH in the driver’s seat.
Washington Sundar tried to up the ante in the final quarter of the innings but fell to T Natarajan for an 18-ball 21. What followed was some really tight bowling as Gurkeerat Singh Mann (15 not out off 24) failed to even even rotate the strike and RCB eventually managed a measly 120 for 7.
In reply, RCB began on a positive note as Washington Sundar removed David Warner in the second over of the run-chase. But, Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha counter-attacked with aplomb to stitch a second-wicket partnership worth 50 runs off 32 balls and take SRH to 58 for 1 at the end of the powerplay.
Even though Yuzvendra Chahal accounted for Pandey in the following over, Saha stayed strong to make a 32-ball 39. SRH lost both Saha and Kane Williamson (8 off 14) in a matter of 8 balls, but Jason Holder scored a quickfire 26 not out off 10 deliveries to help SRH reach home with 35 balls to spare and break into the IPL 2020 top 4.
Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH
Published 01 Nov 2020, 00:04 IST