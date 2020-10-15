IPL 2020: Virat Kohli becomes the first player to play 200 games for a single IPL franchise

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is playing his 200th game for the franchise in T20 cricket tonight. He is representing RCB for the 185th time in the IPL, while he has also played 15 matches for the Bangalore-based franchise in the Champions League T20.

Virat Kohli has been the most successful batsman in IPL history. He joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008 and is still a part of the same team.

The right-handed batsman has aggregated 5,668 runs in 176 IPL innings, with an average of 38.56. He has also scored five centuries.

The three-time IPL runners-up had roped him in during the U-19 Players' Draft of the 2008 season, and that decision has proved to be a masterstroke. Currently, Virat Kohli is the highest-paid player in IPL 2020.

Can Virat Kohli end the Royal Challengers Bangalore's title drought in IPL 2020?

Although Virat Kohli has led his team from the front in the IPL, they have never seized a single trophy. They reached the 2009, 2011, and 2016 final, only to end as the runners-up.

Speaking of their record in the Champions League T20, RCB made it to the tournament's finale in 2011 but once again succumbed in the summit clash, losing to the Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

RCB have made a positive start to their IPL 2020 campaign, having registered five wins in seven matches.

Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat first against the Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight. It will be interesting to see how the RCB skipper performs in his 200th appearance for the franchise.

Fans will be hoping Virat Kohli can help the side break their title drought and lead them to the promised land this season.