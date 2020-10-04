IPL 2020: 'Virat Kohli did not have any ego when Devdutt Padikkal was playing the big shots' - Aakash Chopra on RCB's win against RR

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has stated that Virat Kohli did not display any ego while playing second fiddle to Devdutt Padikkal during their match-winning partnership for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) yesterday.

He made this observation while reviewing the IPL 2020 clash between the two sides in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra mentioned that all opposition attacks need to be wary of Virat Kohli now, with the RCB captain having regained his form.

"Virat Kohli is back in form. Once he is in form, everything will go well. All the teams need to be careful because the Virat Kohli storm is now going to hit the tournament."

He pointed out that Virat Kohli was afforded time to build his innings in this encounter because the RCB bowlers had restricted the Rajasthan Royals to a reasonable score.

"In this game, he had time at his disposal which he needed. He got so much time because the RCB bowlers bowled well. But Kohli batted carefully in the beginning, which he could do because RCB was not chasing a huge total."

The reputed commentator lauded Virat Kohli for allowing Devdutt Padikkal to hog the limelight while he himself tried to settle in the middle.

"Virat Kohli did not have any ego when Devdutt Padikkal was playing the big shots at the other end. He allowed Padikkal to go after the bowling while watching him from close quarters."

He added that the best quality of the RCB captain is that he knows what is best for the team while also ensuring that he is there in the middle when the winning runs are scored.

"Virat Kohli understands what he needs to do and what his team requires the most. Virat Kohli's quality is that when he scores he remains unbeaten as well."

Aakash Chopra on the RCB bowling effort

Yuzvendra Chahal was the highest wicket-taker for RCB in yesterday's encounter

Aakash Chopra appreciated the RCB bowling effort and called Navdeep Saini as the most important weapon in Virat Kohli's arsenal.

"RCB bowled really well. Right from the beginning, whether you see Isuru Udana or Navdeep Saini, the way he dismissed Buttler and bowled a maiden over, that was perhaps the fourth maiden of the entire IPL so far. Saini is the most important soldier in Virat Kohli's army. He has been very good."

The former KKR player lauded the efforts of the RCB spin bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal in particular, for not allowing the Rajasthan Royals batsmen to gain any momentum in the middle.

"Yuzvendra Chahal delivered the goods in the middle. He may not have extraordinary deliveries but he has an unbelievable brain. Sundar did not get a wicket but was very economical."

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing that it was an all-round bowling effort by RCB, with the department no longer seeming to be their Achilles heel.

"On the whole, it was a concerted and coordinated bowling effort by RCB and they are looking better and better with every outing. So, the RCB bowling is not looking a weakness as before and Kohli is leading them well also."

The RCB bowlers restricted the Rajasthan Royals to a score of 154/6 in their allotted 20 overs. They then chased down the target pretty easily with 8 wickets in hand, as Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal stitched together a match-winning 99-run partnership for the second wicket.