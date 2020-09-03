IPL 2020: Virat Kohli takes one-handed stunner in RCB practice session [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli plucked an absolute stunner in a recent practice session, and the franchise uploaded the video of the catch on Twitter.

The 31-year-old dived to his right before plucking the ball out of thin air with one hand. RCB captioned the post:

"We’re running out of things to say at this point, Skip!"

RCB captain Virat Kohli will attempt to win his first title in IPL 2020

RCB captain Virat Kohli is the IPL's leading run-getter

RCB captain Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in the history of the IPL, with 5,412 runs in 177 games at an average of 37.84 and a strike rate of 131.61. The Delhi batsman has carried the RCB batting line-up on his back over the past few years, with support largely only from South African legend AB de Villiers.

RCB attempted to address this problem in the IPL 2020 auction with the signing of Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch, who is set to open the innings and finally set his poor record in the tournament straight.

The Bangalore franchise can also call upon the services of Indian batsmen Parthiv Patel and Gurkeerat Singh, while overseas professionals Moeen Ali and Josh Philippe are also part of the squad for IPL 2020. RCB will need their batsmen to put up big runs to reduce the pressure on their much-maligned bowling attack, which features the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn.

In an attempt to reinforce their spin attack ahead of the dry pitches that will be on show in IPL 2020, RCB replaced Australian pacer Kane Richardson with his countryman Adam Zampa, who has enjoyed particular success against Kohli in international cricket.

