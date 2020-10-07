IPL 2020: We haven't been able to get off to a good start in last three games, says Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals batsman Steve Smith admitted that they haven't been able to get off to a good start with the bat for the past three games. This primarily has been the reason for their three consecutive defeats in IPL 2020.

RR had got off to a fantastic start in IPL 2020 after winning their first two games in Sharjah. But from their third game, they just haven't been able to either set decent totals or chase them down.

The Royals haven't looked like the same side that played the first two games in Sharjah. They have been losing too many wickets upfront and have been inconsistent with the bat. Smith believes that this is one area that they need to address as quickly as possible.

"I think losing wickets early doesn't help, we haven't been able to get off to a good start in the last three games. Outside of Jos and Archer at the end, we have a bit of work to do on our batting," Steve Smith said after the game.

I don't think we need to panic too much: Steve Smith on RR's performances in IPL 2020

Steve Smith believes that the Royals could turn their IPL 2020 season around.

Although RR have now lost three games on the trot this season, Smith still thinks that there is no need to panic. He believes that his team is still capable of playing good cricket and is hopeful that Ben Stokes, who will soon be available for selection, will provide them with the required balance to the IPL 2020 side.

"I don't think we need to panic too much, it is just about implementing our plans and playing some good cricket for longer. We haven't been able to do that in the last three games and we have to turn it around quickly. Hopefully get a bit of momentum," Steve Smith said.

RR play their next game against the Delhi Capitals on 9th October at Sharjah and will be hopeful of ending this losing streak.