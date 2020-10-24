IPL 2020: 'We found ways to get out' - Stephen Fleming on CSK's batting against MI in the powerplay

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming has pointed out that the team lost too many wickets in the powerplay in yesterday's IPL 2020 encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

He made this observation in the post-match press conference after the MS Dhoni-led franchise's embarrassing defeat against the current table-toppers.

Stephen Fleming stated that the abject surrender by the CSK batsmen in the powerplay left everyone surprised.

"We are pretty stunned, really. It was a terrible powerplay. To lose wickets so frequently, so quickly, the game was almost over in that powerplay. It was tough watching, obviously we had a couple of young guys who had an opportunity, which didn't work out."

While lauding the Mumbai Indians bowling effort, Fleming criticised the CSK top-order batsmen for finding ways to get out. He lamented the lack of runs on the board, which resulted in the team being unable to draw benefits from their strengthened bowling lineup.

"They bowled well, we nicked it and found ways to get out. It was tough, it was a big game for us. The message at the time out was just to scrap and get as many runs as we can. Our bowling was strong this game, in terms of overseas, and just to create enough momentum or runs to give us half a chance but there wasn't to be."

On being asked why CSK played Ruturaj Gaikwad for Shane Watson, the former Kiwi captain responded that the intention was to add potency to the spin-bowling attack by including Imran Tahir.

"The reason why he is there was to introduce Tahir. We have had a problem with team balance all the way through. Our spin bowling has been a little bit ineffective, so when we have got one of the best T20 spinners, we have been keen to introduce him."

He bemoaned the fact that CSK's tactics have gone awry in IPL 2020.

"Today was that day and we had a poor batting display. It sort of sums up our tournament tactically, everything we have tried it's been the opposite and today was a great example for that."

Stephen Fleming about the feelings in the CSK camp

Stephen Fleming mentioned that CSK are hurting after an underwhelming performance thus far in IPL 2020.

"There is a lot of hurt and frustration which goes along with a disappointing season. There is a lot of things being tried but we just can't put a game together."

" Well it does hurt. What you need to see is what is going wrong, this year hasn't been our year. "



Fleming added that the outfit have had to endure setbacks right through the tournament. He cited the withdrawals of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, and stated that the team have been found wanting at crucial junctures.

"We have got holes all the way through the season, right through losing players before we have played a game to just areas where we have been one over short or a couple of wickets down too many."

Fleming signed off by acknowledging that CSK probably deserve to be at the bottom of the IPL 2020 points table, considering the performances they have dished out thus far.

"That can happen when you are of the pace and in terms of our form as a team, we don't have the numbers from individuals and therefore our place in the table is probably appropriate."

The Chennai Super Kings are unlikely to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the history of the IPL. They would want to win their last three games, in order to end the season on a high and avoid the wooden spoon.