IPL 2020: 'We need to sort out our top order and start playing well as a group' - Jos Buttler after Rajasthan Royals' loss to Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler believes that the franchise need to sort out their top-order batting and gel as a group to perform better in their upcoming IPL 2020 games.

He made this observation in the post-match press conference after the Rajasthan Royals' crushing defeat against the Mumbai Indians.

Jos Buttler pointed out that the Rajasthan Royals top order has come unstuck in the last few games.

"We haven't managed to come off as a top order in the last three games. We have lost 3 wickets in the powerplay few times and in T20 cricket you never win too many games from that position."

He acknowledged that the batsmen need to provide a flying start in the powerplay overs while observing that they have not been at their best.

"Of course the powerplay is the time you have to take advantage of the field restrictions but as players we just haven't performed but that can happen in T20 cricket."

The England wicket-keeper lauded the Mumbai Indians bowlers for not allowing the Rajasthan Royals batsmen to get any momentum in the run-chase.

"We just lost wickets at the top. Mumbai I think bowled really well. We never got into our innings. As a batsman you are always vulnerable early on in your innings and as a top order we didn't manage to counter Mumbai Indians' opening bowling well enough to get through that period and into the game."

Buttler observed that the Rajasthan Royals top-order batsmen need to get their act together going forward, and highlighted the success the team enjoyed when they were delivering.

"I think moving ahead, we need to sort out our top order and start playing well as a group. If you look at the first few games the top order was really firing and it is no coincidence, that's when you have success in the matches."

Jos Buttler on the Rajasthan Royals bowlers not being able to contain Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav took the match away from the Rajasthan Royals [PC: iplt20.com]

On being asked about Suryakumar Yadav's knock, Jos Buttler responded that the Mumbaikar played very well. He stated that the Rajasthan Royals bowlers were not able to execute their plans against the Mumbai Indians No. 3.

"Ya, he played a fantastic innings. We just couldn't tie him down. He used the angles and crease very well. That was tough that we couldn't quite execute our plans to him but full credit to him, I thought he played a very good innings."

The flamboyant opener also had a word of praise for Kartik Tyagi, who made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals yesterday and gave a good account of himself.

"He is a very exciting talent. One thing the IPL always does is that, it unearths fantastic young Indian players and he has obviously really impressed in the nets and worked really hard to get his opportunity to make his debut today."

Jos Buttler added that the entire Rajasthan Royals unit was elated when the talented quick picked up his maiden IPL wicket.

"We are all delighted for him and it was a great moment for him and everyone in the team when he picked up his first wicket."

Although the Rajasthan Royals were annihilated by the Mumbai Indians in yesterday's encounter, they would be delighted by Kartik Tyagi's impressive debut. The star pacer in the Indian under-19 team's World Cup campaign surprised Quinton de Kock with a quick bouncer for his first wicket in IPL 2020.