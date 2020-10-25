IPL 2020: 'We were probably a bit complacent in the middle' - David Warner on the Sunrisers Hyderabad's loss to the Kings XI Punjab

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner has mentioned that his team's batsmen may have become a little complacent during their chase of a below-par target against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

He made this observation in the post-match press conference after having failed to chase down a 127-run target against the KL Rahul-led outfit.

David Warner started by praising the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers for restricting the Kings XI Punjab to a below-par score.

"I think our bowlers did an incredible job to obviously bowl them out for under 130. I thought they did an exceptional job through the middle period to take wickets and to use the wicket to their advantage."

He observed that the bowlers learnt from the previous games and used the conditions to their advantage.

"Previous games we probably didn't do that as well as we would have liked and today was a special day for them."

David Warner on the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting effort

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their last 7 wickets for just 14 runs [P/C: iplt20.com]

Talking about the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting effort, David Warner acknowledged that their batsmen may have got complacent after the team got off to a blazing start.

"In regards to our batting, obviously getting off to a good start, just very disappointed. Obviously we didn't get the job done. We were probably a bit complacent in the middle."

The Sunrisers Hyderabad opening batsman observed that they didn't take the initiative with the required run rate steadily climbing.

"We didn't take the game on enough like we did in the previous game. We probably felt that we are going to get the runs easily and then we let the balls get ahead of the runs."

He added that the Kings XI Punjab bowlers made the best use of the opportunity presented to them by the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen.

"That's what happens in a game of cricket, if you give the opposition a sniff, it gets taken away from you very fast."

The Aussie opener criticised the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen for not adjusting to the pitch conditions, with the dew in the outfield also working in their favour.

"The pitch slowed down but the outfield got very wet, so from that point of view you should sum up the conditions as a batter. The ball was going to be slow of the wicket, so you just have to assess that. Hard length is obviously going to be hard to hit."

David Warner signed off by stating that the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen failed to rotate strike in the middle overs, thereby letting go of a match that was firmly in their grasp.

"When you are chasing a total that is very achievable and you are ahead of the game, you should be able to manipulate the field, rotate strike, get ones, we just didn't do that."

The Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to an explosive start with Warner and Jonny Bairstow having put together a 56-run partnership for the opening wicket. Just when it seemed like they would cruise to victory, their batsmen went into their shells and kept throwing away their wickets to lose the match by 12 runs.