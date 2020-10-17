Kolkata Knight Riders newly-appointed skipper Eoin Morgan acknowledged that they were just not good enough in their recent IPL matches.

Eoin Morgan took on his new role as the captain of the KKR just few hours before their game against the Mumbai Indians. A new sense of energy was expected from the team, it was not meant to be.

Electing to bat first, KKR found themselves in all sorts of trouble, no thanks to MIs brilliant bowling lineup.

A hard-earned half-century from Pat Cummins and a good show from Morgan ensured and extra 87 runs were added, with that KKR reached a total of 148-5.

"We weren’t in the race at all really, being four or five down. Managed to get a score on the board but when Mumbai play like that, they are hard to stop. Guys fought hard but just not enough runs on the board," Eoin Morgan said after the game.

Don't think (promoting myself) would have made much of difference today: Eoin Morgan

A brilliant 78 from Quinton de Kock helped MI reach the target comfortably with 8 wickets and 3 overs to spare. It was yet another game where neither Dinesh Karthik, Morgan or Andre Russell performed. This is something that KKR as a team should worry about.

Morgan stated that he sent Karthik ahead of him to bat because he wanted to back his ability. Although, things didnt go quite a planned, he said he still has faith in KKR's lower-middle-order and is hopeful that they will bring their 'A' game in the upcoming matches.

"No.4, 5 and 6 we have lot of experience. We’re trying to adapt according to the situations. Don’t think it would have made much difference today," Eoin Morgan said.

KKR will play their next game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi on 18th October.