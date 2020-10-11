IPL 2020: We will have to play big shots and even if you get out it's okay, says MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was disappointed by his team's performance as they lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 37 runs. They have now lost 5 out of their 7 matches and are looking in deep trouble.

Like so many games before this, the CSK batsmen left it too late to take the charge to the bowling team. Dhoni believes this is something that needs to change.

MS Dhoni is of the opinion that the CSK batting line-up will have to play with more freedom, and will have to increase the percentage of big shots in their game. The former Indian captain believes that it is important to show the intent to score runs, even if it results in the loss of wickets.

"Batting has been bit of a worry and today also it was evident. We need to do something about it. We can't just keep turning up.. it is almost the same thing that is happening maybe the individuals are different but I think we are better off playing the other way round - play the big shots and even if you get out it is fine because we can't leave too many after the 15th or 16th over that just puts too much pressure on the lower order batsmen," MS Dhoni said after the game.

Get out in the 17th over rather than having wickets: MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni believes it is better to get out in the 17th over while trying to hit rather than having wickets.

A lot has been said this season about CSK's lack of intent while chasing totals and going for big shots. Players like Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav have been severely criticized by the CSK fans for not showing enough urgency in their run-scoring.

Although MS Dhoni scored only 10 runs yesterday, he showed the intent to score quickly and he wants his team to show the same intent from their next game.

"But our main worry remains the batting where we haven't been consistent. In the coming games we will be slightly more expressive, get out in the 17th over rather than having wickets," MS Dhoni signed off.

CSK now play their next game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on 13th October at Dubai, and will be looking to get back to winning ways before it is too late.