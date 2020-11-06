IPL 2020: 'What was the need to continue playing after the Delhi Capitals were 0/3 chasing 200?' - Aakash Chopra on Qualifier 1

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match was all but over after the former were reduced to a score of 0/3 in pursuit of a massive target.

He made this observation while reviewing the IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 clash between the two teams in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out that winning the toss was the only positive result for the Delhi Capitals in the game, with the Shreyas Iyer-led side having suffered a third consecutive mauling at the hands of the Mumbai Indians.

"The Delhi Capitals won the toss and after that they did not win anything. That's the only thing they won on the night. They have played the Mumbai Indians thrice and have lost by 9 wickets, 5 wickets and then 50-60 runs. What are they doing?"

The reputed commentator observed that the gulf between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals was clearly evident. He added that the Rohit Sharma-led team even managed to score 200 runs without any contribution from the captain and Kieron Pollard.

"Mumbai Indians is a good team but the team which finished second is not even looking close to them. That is the kind of domination they have shown. Mumbai Indians is a team in which Rohit gets out for a duck, Pollard gets out for a duck but depite that they score 200 runs in 20 overs."

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the Mumbai Indians made the best use of the powerplay overs, even though the Delhi Capitals struck early with Ravichandran Ashwin dismissing Rohit Sharma.

"What is the form Quinton de Kock came in, scoring 15 runs in the 1st over. Delhi Capitals came back in the next over after Ashwin dismissed Rohit but Suryakumar Yadav came and demolished the bowlers and they scored more than 60 in the first six overs."

He lauded Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya for taking the Delhi Capitals attack to the cleaners, with Ashwin being the only bowler who could hold his own.

"Ashwin was trying to get the Delhi Capitals back in the game but they were not able to take advantage of that. First Suryakumar Yadav, then Ishan Kishan and finally Hardik Pandya blasted them."

The former Test opener opined that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan should be very much in the national reckoning considering their performances in this IPL.

"The voice comes repeatedly from the heart that Suryakumar Yadav should have been on the Australia tour. Ishan Kishan's name should also be there along with Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant in the list of prospective wicketkeeper-batsmen for the Indian team."

Aakash Chopra on the Delhi Capitals run-chase

Trent Boult got rid of two Delhi Capitals batsmen in the first over itself [P/C: iplt20.com]

While talking about the Delhi Capitals run-chase, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the devastation caused by Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah in the first couple of overs finished the match as a contest.

"When it comes to their bowling, that is also outstanding, with first Boult doing the job and then Bumrah. Delhi Capitals were 0/3 chasing 200, the match could have been stopped, what was the need to continue playing after that."

The former KKR player observed that Bumrah was not done yet and came back to get rid of Marcus Stoinis to put the last nail in Delhi Capitals' coffin.

"After that also they didn't stop, they dismissed four batsmen for 20 runs and then when it seemed that Marcus Stoinis was playing well, Bumrah came and dismissed him as well."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that the Mumbai Indians is not only the best team in the IPL but the top franchise in the entire cricketing world.

"The Mumbai Indians is not only the best team of this IPL, it is the best T20 franchise team in the world, on the planet Mumbai are the best."

Only one team in #IPL2020 has batted this way....relentless assault. Depth in the batting is for this very purpose....they’ve fulfilled it. #MI is the best T20 franchise team on the planet. Too good. 👏👏 #MIvDC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 5, 2020

After having set a mammoth 201-run target for the Delhi Capitals, the Mumbai Indians pacers blew away the opposition's top order. While Trent Boult dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane for ducks in the first over, Shikhar Dhawan met a similar fate against Jasprit Bumrah in the next over.

Even though Boult got injured, Bumrah gave no respite to the Delhi Capitals batsmen as he returned figures of 4/14 to help the Mumbai Indians register an easy 57-run win.