IPL 2020: Who won the Altroz Car this season?

The Mumbai Indians won their fifth title by defeating the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final.

Rohit Sharma became the first captain to win the trophy five times, while he also became the first player to win the IPL championship in three different decades.

In accordance with the 12 year tradition, the BCCI organized a grand presentation ceremony after the IPL 2020 final ended. Along with the Orange Cap, Purple Cap, and the Best Emerging Player of the Season award, there was also a unique prize for the batsman with the best strike rate in the 13th IPL season.

Tata Altroz was one of the sponsors of IPL 2020 in the United Arab Emirates, and they awarded an Altroz car to the player with the best batting strike rate.

Kieron Pollard edges Hardik Pandya to win the Altroz Car in IPL 2020

Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya were leading the race to win the Altroz Car this year, and the West Indian player beat his teammate in a close finish.

Pollard scored 268 runs in 12 innings for the Mumbai Indians. His strike rate of 191.42 helped the MI vice-captain win the award.

Hardik Pandya ended the season with 281 runs in 13 innings. While he could have inched closer to Pollard in the IPL 2020 Final, the Baroda-based player could manage only three runs off five deliveries to settle with a strike rate of 178.98. Meanwhile, Pollard went on a batting spree to improve his numbers further.

Among the eliminated teams, the Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Jofra Archer had a batting strike rate of 179.36. The Chennai Super Kings' star Ravindra Jadeja finished fourth, having scored 232 runs in IPL 2020 at a scoring rate of 171.85.