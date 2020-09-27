IPL 2020: 'Why not retire out a batsman' - Aakash Chopra on Wriddhiman Saha not being able to get going for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that a batsman who is unable to get going, like Wriddhiman Saha for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in yesterday's match, should be retired out.

He made this observation while reviewing the IPL 2020 encounter between the Hyderabad-based franchise and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

While talking about the Sunrisers Hyderabad team selection, Aakash Chopra questioned the franchise's decision of not including Kane Williamson in their playing XI even though the latter seemed to be fit.

"Mitchell Marsh was not there, so they had to play Nabi. But Williamson is looking fit to me. During the match there was an interview in which he never said that he was injured. So the big question is why would you not pick Kane Williamson if he is fit and available."

He also raised doubts about the Sunrisers Hyderabad team management's decision to send Wriddhiman Saha at the No. 4 batting position.

"Pat Cummins dismissed Bairstow and then Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Warner. Manish Pandey was playing well but they sent Saha, which was a questionable call. They should have sent Priyam Garg or Abhishek Sharma before Saha because they had played the first match."

While pointing out that Saha was trying his best to play attacking shots, Aakash Chopra observed that Sunrisers Hyderabad should have retired him out as he was not able to provide the required momentum.

"Saha kept on trying, I love him to bits, but he was not able to strike it big. In such a case, why not retire out a batsman, why is there a stigma attached to it, even when a bowler is not doing well he is not given his full quota. I know that your intentions are good but you are not able to get going."

The former KKR player highlighted that Sunrisers Hyderabad do not have any experienced batsman beyond the top three of Jonny Bairstow, David Warner and Manish Pandey, and that this is a major concern for the outfit.

Advertisement

"The problem with Sunrisers Hyderabad is that they have Bairstow, Warner and Pandey as the top three but at No.4 you can have Vijay Shankar, Saha, Priyam Garg or Virat Singh and then after that Abhishek Sharma or Abdul Samad, they are all kids."

The reputed commentator added that Sunrisers Hyderabad will have to include Kane Williamson in their playing XI, since the lineup seems extremely weak in his absence.

"They have to find a way to get Kane Williamson into the scheme of things because the team is looking very weak without him. They do not have any strength in their batting and because of that they will make 140 only and not 180, thereby not making the contest safe."

Aakash Chopra on Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling woes

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been wicketless in the two matches Sunrisers Hyderabad have played

Aakash Chopra observed that the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling, which is regarded as one of their strong points, is also looking weak in IPL 2020.

"Their bowling is also weak. I have never seen so many holes in the Sunrisers Hyderabad outfit but this year this team is actually looking weak to me."

He reasoned that Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan are not at their potent best and the other bowlers are also not providing them the required support.

"There are holes in the bowling because Bhuvi is not the same bowler and Rashid is not the same bowler if others are not picking up wickets or putting enough pressure."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that Sunrisers Hyderabad are unlikely to qualify for the playoffs unless they pull up their socks.

"They are one of the weaker sides and they are looking as one of the bottom four teams to me as of now."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been wicketless in the seven overs he has bowled so far while Rashid Khan has picked up just a solitary wicket. Although the two of them have not been expensive, Sunrisers Hyderabad would want the duo to be at their penetrative best to lend potency to their attack.