IPL 2020: ‘When you haven’t played a lot of cricket you do doubt yourself,' says AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore star AB de Villiers revealed that he had doubted his own form in the build-up to IPL 2020 because he had not played much competitive cricket in the past year.

De Villiers, however, put all those doubts to bed with a match-changing 30-ball 51.

In his post-match comments the South African said the knock was satisfactory because all the RCB players have put in a lot of hard yards in the last month, particularly after being cooped up at home for a long period of time.

“When you come here and you haven’t played a lot of cricket you do doubt yourself. But we have worked really hard in the last four weeks as a team and individually as well to get myself in some kind of form. Tonight was a very pleasing start. Unfortunately got run-out there at the end but I am pretty happy with the basics that seem to be in place,” AB de Villiers said.

In the first innings, RCB were precariously placed at 124 for three going into the final four overs when AB de Villiers decided to cut loose. The 36-year-old took the attack to the bowlers, smashing two consecutive sixes off Sandeep Sharma in the 19th over.

He eventually got run out in the final over. However, ABD's 34th IPL fifty was enough to propel RCB to a comfortable 163 for five.

‘There’s a lot of Indian talent coming through’: AB de Villiers

Chahal took two consecutive wickets in the 16th over to decisively turn the match in RCB's favour (Image Credits: Sportzwiki)

AB de Villiers, who has been associated with the RCB since 2011, said that he surprised himself with the half-century last night. He also heaped praise on the side's Indian contingent who were critical in their victory against SRH.

“I surprised myself, to be honest. We had a competitive game in South Africa which was quite nice. It was important for me to get out there and I arrived here with a little bit of confidence. There’s a lot of Indian talent coming through and Aussie talent. We saw Josh Phillippe tonight, he is a great prospect,” AB de Villiers signed off.

While debutant Devdutt Padikkal scored a quickfire 56 off 42 balls on a sluggish pitch, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal changed the course of the game with figures of three for 18.

Shivam Dube also contributed to the victory with his economical bowling which saw him pick up two wickets.

RCB won their opening fixture for the first time since IPL 2016 and will now look to keep the momentum going when they lock horns with the Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.