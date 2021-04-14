IPL 2021: “150 is an average score on this wicket” – Rashid Khan confident of SRH beating RCB

Rashid Khan sounded confident about Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s chances of beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after restricting Virat Kohli and co. to 149-8 in their second IPL 2021 game in Chennai.

After winning the toss and deciding to bowl first, David Warner’s men face a modest target to register their first win of the campaign.

Speaking with Danny Morrison during the innings break, Rashid Khan said that 150 looks like a par-score on the track and has backed his SRH batters to do the job, saying in this regard:

“I think it is a good wicket to bat on, same for the bowlers. 150 is an average score on this wicket. I think with the batting line-up we have, we should chase that. It is a good wicket to bat on, looking forward to a good innings".

Innings Break!@Gmaxi_32 led the charge with a 41-ball 59 as #RCB post a total of 149/8 on the board.



Who do you reckon will take this home tonight?#VIVOIPL #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/xO6JypcyfZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2021

SRH managed to restrict RCB to under 150, thanks to a comprehensive bowling effort.

All five SRH bowlers picked up wickets, in an immaculate display that was admirably supported by the fielding unit. Apart from Wriddhiman Saha dropping a tough chance, the fielding team held all their catches.

Stressed the importance of fielding in T20 cricket, Rashid Khan said that a good fielding effort could mean 15-20 fewer runs for the opposition. Elaborating on the same, he said:

“There is no dew at the moment. We just need to focus on fielding well. That’s what T20 is all about, you have to support the bowlers. As long as you’re fielding well, it is an area where you can restrict 15-20 runs. As a team, we try our best to not drop too many chances and give our 100% on the field".

Advertisement

Rashid Khan happy to bowl in Chennai

Rashid Khan was the pick of the SRH spinners against RCB, picking up the prized scalps of AB de Villiers and Washington Sundar. The leg-spinner kept the pressure on RCB all game, bowling ten dot balls while registering impressive figures of 2-18.

It was Rashid Khan’s second game on the turning Chennai track. The 22-year-old said that he is happy to play at the venue this season.

“As a spinner, you love such kind of tracks to bowl on. It is a bit slow, a bit bouncy, I love bowling here. More importantly, on such wickets, you have to be really accurate with your line and adjust the length. It is not the kind of wicket where you can bowl fuller, like at other venues. If you bowl back of a length here, it is good for a spinner,” concluded Rashid Khan.

With his two-wicket haul on Wednesday, Rashid Khan climbed to third in the Purple Cap standings.

Advertisement

The leg-spinner now has four wickets in two games at a stunning economy of 5.25. With three more games to come in Chennai, he will fancy picking up more wickets at the venue.

He just does it everyday. Everyday. Today too @rashidkhan_19 2-18 in 4 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2021

Meanwhile, SRH lost the early wicket of Wriddhiman Saha but reached 50-1 after six overs.