IPL 2021: 2 people arrested by Delhi Police for issuing fake accreditation to bookies

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was in the news again after Delhi Police’s Special cell arrested two people earlier this week in connection with illegal betting. Virender Singh Shah and Balam Singh were allegedly involved in the passing of match-related information to bookies during an IPL 2021 match.

The offense reportedly took place during the game between Rajasthan Royal (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on May 2.

While Shah is a peon with the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Balam is a liaison assistant in a company outsourced by the association for accreditation-related IPL work.

A senior police officer said that Shah and Balam helped bookies to make accreditation cards for Manish Kansal and Krishan Garg. Police arrested the duo for passing RR-SRH match-related information to the bookies from the stadium.

Virender Singh Shah and Balam Singh, a peon with the DDCA, were arrested earlier this week by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.



The duo removed accreditation forms of a person from a housekeeping company and another health staff member from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). The duo then replaced them with Kansal and Garg.

A report from the Indian Express quotes a senior police officer as saying:

“Shah has been working for the last ten years, and Balam is a clerk. They have been approached by the bookies and lured to make accreditation cards of their two men (for the IPL match). They got forms of shortlisted applicants from the housekeeping staff company and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). They later removed the forms of two selected applicants and added forms of their men.”

We are cooperating with police investigation for IPL-related incident: DDCA President

Speaking to the Indian Express, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley confirmed that the state board has no tolerance for corruption and is cooperating with the police investigation.

“The person involved has already been suspended, and whatever action has to be taken, irrespective of whoever is involved, will be taken appropriately. DDCA has been cooperating with the police investigation and will continue to do so in this matter. Once the investigation is completed, we will act upon it, and appropriate measures and changes will be done. A review will be conducted,” said Jaitley.

The IPL match for May 3 was postponed after COVID-19 breached the bio-bubble and some of the players and staff were infected. On May 4, a decision was made to postpone the remainder of the IPL. The tournament will resume in the UAE on September 2021.

