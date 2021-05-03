IPL 2021: 5 DDCA ground staff present during RR vs SRH test positive for Covid-19

In another blow to IPL 2021, five ground staff members of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) have tested positive for Covid-19.

They were all on match duty when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday afternoon at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. There are chances they may have come into contact with the players and support staff of both teams.

“It’s confirmed that five DDCA ground staff tested Covid positive. They were on duty on the ground on the last IPL Match (RR vs SRH) at Kotla [Arun Jaitley Stadium]. Since they were on ground duty, there are chances that they must have come in contact with players and team staff,” a DDCA official was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

The development comes after two players from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and three members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent tested positive for the infection on Monday. KKR's clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, scheduled for Monday evening, was also postponed indefinitely.

KKR's spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Sandeep Warrier reportedly went for scans at a hospital in Ahmedabad and contracted the virus in the process. CSK chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner returned positive results later in the day.

However, the rest of the members of KKR have already tested negative and the results from a similar probe in the CSK camp are expected soon.

DDCA had to host 8 matches in IPL 2021

DDCA's Arun Jaitley Stadium

The DDCA was assigned 8 matches in IPL 2021. 4 of these games have been completed with the RR vs SRH match being the latest.

Four more IPL 2021 matches, SRH vs Mumbai Indians (May 4), RR vs CSK (May 5), SRH vs CSK (May 7) and RR vs MI (May 8) are also slated to be played at the Arun Jaitely Stadium. It is unclear how this schedule will progress in light of the current situation.

