IPL 2021: “8 years ago feels like just yesterday” - Jasprit Bumrah shares pictures from IPL debut

Today, April 4, marks eight years since Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians. The fast bowler shared throwback pictures from his first IPL encounter.

Jasprit Bumrah had a memorable IPL debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. Although Mumbai Indians went down by two runs, Jasprit Bumrah claimed 3 for 32 and hasn’t looked back since.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the recently-married cricketer posted two pictures from his debut IPL game against RCB. Getting nostalgic, he wrote along with the images:

“8 years ago feels like just yesterday. Cannot wait to get out there again!”

Jasprit Bumrah’s first wicket in the IPL was none other than his current India captain Virat Kohli. The raw pacer trapped the RCB skipper lbw for 24 with one that came in sharply with the angle.

The pacer next had Mayank Agarwal caught by Sachin Tendulkar at mid-off for 1. Jasprit Bumrah’s third wicket in the match was that of Karun Nair. Like with Kohli's dismissal, the unorthodox fast bowler got one to come in sharply and caught the batsman plumb in front for a duck.

8 years ago feels like just yesterday. Cannot wait to get out there again!🦁 pic.twitter.com/UvUQok0Yvw — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 4, 2021

RCB were restricted to 156 for 5 batting first. Mumbai Indians, however, stumbled in the chase and only managed 154 for 5.

Jasprit Bumrah has progressed from strength-to-strength since his IPL debut. He went on to form a lethal pace bowling combo with Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga. The Gujarat pacer has had a major role to play in Mumbai Indians’ rise as IPL’s most successful franchise.

He has also gone on to become Team India’s pace spearhead across all three formats. There were question marks raised over his longevity given his unique bowling action. But despite his battles with injuries, Jasprit Bumrah has won over critics with his fantastic performances.

Jasprit Bumrah’s IPL numbers

Since making his debut in 2013, Jasprit Bumrah has gone on to feature in 92 IPL matches and has 109 wickets to his credit at a strike rate of 19.19 and an economy rate of 7.41.

🦁 #OnThisDay 8️⃣ years ago, IPL witnessed a B💥💥M



Bumrah made his IPL debut and the rest is...well, you already know that 😉💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/7xwraTEFYM — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 4, 2021

Last year, he was Mumbai Indians’ leading wicket-taker with 27 scalps in 15 games as the franchise captured the IPL crown for the fifth time.

IPL 2021 will kick off on April 9 with Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.