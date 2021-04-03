IPL 2021: A member of the Chennai Super Kings contingent tests positive for COVID-19 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a big scare on Saturday ahead of IPL 2021, after a member of their content team tested COVID-19 positive. However, reliable sources confirmed that none of the players or support staff were affected.

CSK will play their opening game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Delhi franchise too received a major blow on Saturday as star all-rounder Axar Patel tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Times of India quoted a Chennai Super Kings team source who said:

“It is an official from the CSK content team. His tests came through today, following which he has been completely isolated from the rest of the squad. It can be confirmed that he didn’t go anywhere near the players and support staff. So they are all safe, and the team will continue to practice as usual today.”

As many as ten ground staff at the Wankhede Stadium and six to seven event managers have tested COVID-19 positive in Mumbai. Wankhede will host ten matches in IPL 2021 between April 10-25. CSK plays five of those games.

Chennai Super Kings following required protocols: source

Chennai Super Kings found themselves amid the COVID-19 scare in IPL 2020 as well. Harbhajan Singh had pulled out of the previous edition of the IPL due to the pandemic situation.

Several members of the CSK contingent, including cricketers Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, had tested positive ahead of the tournament in the UAE.

“There are no breaches, and the team has been adhering to all the protocols strictly. It is unfortunate that a member of the content team got affected. But it has put the team on guard, and they are taking all kinds of precautions,” the source confirmed.

Three-time IPL champions CSK had their worst season in 2020 as they failed to make it to the qualifiers for the first time, finishing in seventh place.