IPL 2021: "T Natarajan's fitness will of course be under the scanner" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has said the recent fitness issues surrounding T Natarajan could be his biggest threat in IPL 2021.

The left-arm seamer underwent rehabilitation for a shoulder injury at the NCA ahead of the limited-overs series against England and joined the Indian squad only towards the end of the T20I leg of the tour.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra was asked about the areas T Natarajan needs to work on to become a more complete bowler and the biggest threat for him in IPL 2021.

The former India cricketer responded that the Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer's fitness will have to be closely monitored.

"T Natarajan's fitness is one thing that will of course be under the scanner. I have to start with fitness because that's been a bit of concern of late with him and these things do happen," said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra pointed out the extra workload in recent months might have taken a heavy toll on T Natarajan's body.

"When you start as a tennis ball bowler and graduate suddenly to an international cricketer, the workload increases manifold and it is not easy to just keep up with it. He broke down and now he is back into the fold again," added Chopra.

Sources at NCA (in ANI) said "Natarajan is having knee and shoulder injury - he is in doubt for the T20 series against England". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 10, 2021

T Natarajan is considered a white-ball specialist and perhaps would not have been accustomed to the long spells he bowled on Test debut in Brisbane. The Sunrisers Hyderabad management will hope that he has recovered completely from the injury and is ready for the long haul in the IPL.

A bit more will be expected from T Natarajan: Aakash Chopra

T Natarajan has given a decent account of himself at the international level

Aakash Chopra highlighted T Natarajan might feel the burden of expectations and could also have to showcase his prowess with the new ball.

"Second is how good he is with the new ball because with the old ball we have seen him nail those yorkers. But the new ball role, a new role again, because when you are an India cricketer there is a bit more that is expected of you," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old concluded by stating that T Natarajan's death-bowling skills will be tested to the hilt against big hitters like AB de Villiers and Kieron Pollard.

"When you are a rookie, you are just starting, everything is fine, whatever you get is just a bonus but no longer Natarajan will be considered as a greenhorn. He will be someone who will be looked at and will be given the responsibility of bowling those tough overs, come and bowl in the death overs and nail the same yorkers against the likes of AB and Kieron Pollard," signed off Chopra.

T Natarajan rose to prominence with his exploits for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. His castling of AB de Villiers drew plaudits from various cricket experts and heralded his inclusion in the Indian squad.

The crowning jewel for T Natarajan in the IPL. A well-set AB de Villiers clean bowled with what is now a 'vintage-Natarajan-Yorker' in a Play-Off game. Absolutely brilliant. 👏👏👏 #SRHvsRCB #IPL2020 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) November 6, 2020